Indy NXT has a new points leader after Mid-Ohio sweep

Enzo Fittipaldi brought out the broom and won the second race to sweep the doubleheader weekend for Indy NXT at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

After starting on pole in the #67 HMD Motorsports entry, the Brazilian-American led all 30 laps, finishing 12.7469s over teammate Jack Beeton on the 2.258-mile, 13-turn natural-terrain road course. It stands as Fittipaldi’s fourth win of the season, and is the first weekend sweep by a driver since Caio Collet at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca last season. Additionally, Fittipaldi becomes the sixth driver in series history to sweep at Mid-Ohio, joining the likes of Jack Harvey (2014), Santiago Urrutia (2016), Pato O'Ward (2018), Oliver Askew (2019), and Kyle Kirkwood (2021).

Behind Fittipaldi and Beeton was Nikita Johnson (Cape Motorsports Powered by ECR) taking the final spot on the podium in third. JM Correa (Cusick Morgan Motorsports) and Tymek Kucharczyk (HMD Motorsports) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

With 108 points scored on the weekend, Fittipaldi vaulted from third into the championship lead, and leaves the 12th round of the season with a 17-point lead over teammate Kucharczyk (431-414).

The Race

Fittipaldi, winner of the weekend’s first race, led the field to the green flag from pole, but was immediately challenged by fellow front-row starter de Tullio.

As both went side-by-side the following lap, brief contact sent de Tullio, attempting an outside pass, off into the grass and nearly spinning out. He fell down to ninth, but quickly got back up to seventh.

While Fittipaldi’s lead widened to 3.14s over second-place runner Beeton, de Tullio’s comeback charge had him running third by Lap 8.

By Lap 10, the field was spread out as Fittipaldi continued to hold a strong lead of 3.7s over Beeton, with Johnson in third, Correa in fourth, and Kucharczyk in fifth.

The lead continued to expand for Fittipaldi, pushing out to a 6.63s lead by Lap 17.

With 10 laps remaining, Fittipaldi’s blistering pace saw his lead widen out to 8.7s over Beeton, with Johnson 9.33s behind in third.

As the field continued to be strung out, there were very few on-track battles for position on track, while Fittipaldi carried a 9.76s lead with five laps to go.

Andretti Global’s Max Taylor moved up one spot from 10th into ninth with four laps to go after passing teammate Lochie Hughes.

Meanwhile, de Tullio's car had issues, saying over the radio “it keeps shutting off” as he dropped down to eighth with three laps remaining. Fittipaldi’s lead was 11.296s with two laps to go while setting the fastest lap of the race.

Fittipaldi reset the fastest lap on the penultimate lap as he took the white flag.

In the end, Fittipaldi captured the checkered flag to sweep the weekend.