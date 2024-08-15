All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
MotoGP Austrian GP

Espargaro: “Not fair” that Miller and Morbidelli will stay in MotoGP next year

Strong words from Espargaro about Miller and Morbidelli, two riders who sit outside the top 10 in the standings on relatively competitive machinery

Rachit Thukral Germán Garcia Casanova
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro says it’s "not fair" that Jack Miller and Franco Morbidelli will remain on next year’s MotoGP grid despite their current form, when teams could hire young riders in their place.

Espargaro, a veteran of 243 starts, believes MotoGP teams should be giving opportunities to those coming through the ranks instead of signing underperforming riders in the premier class.

His comments follow speculation that Miller has secured a reprieve at Yamaha’s new satellite team Pramac next year after being dropped by KTM in the wake of his poor results with the Austrian marque this year.

Miller will effectively take the place of Morbidelli, who is expected to find a berth at his mentor Valentino Rossi’s VR46 team next year despite his own lacklustre results in 2024.

The Italian is going through a torrid campaign on what is the best bike on the grid after missing all of pre-season testing due to a training injury, but will continue in MotoGP next year thanks to his long association with seven-time MotoGP world champion Rossi.

Espargaro made a rare comment about fellow riders on the eve of this weekend’s Austrian GP, saying it’s sad that a lot of talented youngsters in Moto2 will miss out on a MotoGP seat next year because teams are opting for the likes of Miller and Morbidelli and not giving a newcomers a shot.

Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing

Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I'm not going to comment on that [Miller] because I would get into trouble,” he said initially, before adding: “If I tell you what I think about that and someone else who will end up in VR46, it will be wrong.

“I get on well with Jack, we are neighbours and he has just become a father. I know he likes motorbikes much more than me. I'm very happy that he can still be here. But there's a much worse case.

“The case of Morbidelli is worse than that of Miller. There is nothing wrong with Morbidelli staying in MotoGP, but when you have a winning bike for so many years in a row, and your team-mates [Fabio Quartararo] beat you every time, in every race and every time trial, it doesn't seem fair to me that you don't give the opportunity to the young riders.

“When you have had many winning bikes and you don't show anything, and they keep giving you options, then you see an Alonso Lopez [in Moto2] who is biting his lips to go up.”

Espargaro will call time on his glittering career as a racer at the end of this season, having already propelled Aprilia from a distant backmarker to a multiple race-winning force in MotoGP.

He will take up the role of test rider at Honda next year, freeing up a seat within the Aprilia fold as a result and leading to a domino effect elsewhere.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Espargaro said one of the reasons he decided to quit MotoGP was to open up space for young riders who are still in Moto2 and have a lot of potential to succeed at the top level in the coming years.

“That's why I've decided to take a step aside next year, because I have the feeling that I'm not at 1000% like these guys can be,” he said. “I don't have that desire to race anymore, and it doesn't seem fair to me to stay here.”

One team that has opted for youth over experience is Aprilia’s own satellite squad Trackhouse, which has signed Moto2 frontrunner Ai Ogura to partner incumbent Raul Fernandez.

Read Also:

Espargaro hailed team boss Davide Brivio for showing faith in Ogura, who currently sits second in the standings behind team-mate Sergio Garcia, instead of looking elsewhere on the current grid.

“For a team manager like Brivio to take a gamble with someone like Ogura is ‘chapeau’ [well done],” he said.

“I think Ogura is very good; he is aggressive, he works on his own. I think it's a great signing, it's the best thing Trackhouse could do.”

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Honda brings new MotoGP engine, but riders remain pessimistic for Austrian GP
Next article Bagnaia: "Strange" Ducati GP24 has moved clear of GP23 despite no upgrades

Top Comments

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Marquez no longer lagging far behind Bagnaia, Martin in MotoGP

Marquez no longer lagging far behind Bagnaia, Martin in MotoGP

MotoGP
Austrian GP
Marquez no longer lagging far behind Bagnaia, Martin in MotoGP
MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia fastest in second practice, Martin third

MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia fastest in second practice, Martin third

MotoGP
Austrian GP
MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia fastest in second practice, Martin third
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
Jack Miller
More from
Jack Miller
Why the choice of Pramac riders will test Yamaha's MotoGP resolve

Why the choice of Pramac riders will test Yamaha's MotoGP resolve

MotoGP
Why the choice of Pramac riders will test Yamaha's MotoGP resolve
Miller admits "my phone isn't ringing" as 2025 MotoGP options dwindle

Miller admits "my phone isn't ringing" as 2025 MotoGP options dwindle

MotoGP
British GP
Miller admits "my phone isn't ringing" as 2025 MotoGP options dwindle
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
French GP
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Latest news

Marquez no longer lagging far behind Bagnaia, Martin in MotoGP

Marquez no longer lagging far behind Bagnaia, Martin in MotoGP

MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP
Marquez no longer lagging far behind Bagnaia, Martin in MotoGP
NASCAR: When rubbin' stops being racin'

NASCAR: When rubbin' stops being racin'

NAS NASCAR Cup
NASCAR: When rubbin' stops being racin'
MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia fastest in second practice, Martin third

MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia fastest in second practice, Martin third

MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP
MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia fastest in second practice, Martin third
What it's like to sim race against Max Verstappen

What it's like to sim race against Max Verstappen

F1 Formula 1
What it's like to sim race against Max Verstappen

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia