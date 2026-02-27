Skip to main content

MotoGP Thailand GP

Fabio Quartararo admits he was “too optimistic” about Yamaha V4’s potential

Quartararo insists he is giving his very best despite Yamaha’s early struggles with its new V4 engine

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Edited:
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Steve Wobser / Getty Images

Fabio Quartararo feels he had been “too optimistic” about the potential of Yamaha’s V4-powered M1 in pre-season testing for the 2026 MotoGP season.

Quartararo was largely critical of Yamaha’s 2026 contender during the testing phase, claiming that it was up to eight tenths slower over long runs in Buriram last weekend.

Those comments encapsulated his mounting frustration over a lack of progress by the Iwata-based brand, and Motorsport.com reported last month that he will leave the team at the end of the season to join forces with Honda.

However, the Frenchman struck a more measured tone after practice for the season-opening Thailand Grand Prix, as he focused on helping Yamaha recover from its longest slump in MotoGP.

Asked about the improved atmosphere within the factory garage on Friday, he said: “I had a conversation with people from my team, engineers, but I think that I was a bit too optimistic about the potential of the bike. 

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

“I know what the potential is. I don't want to get crazy and make some mistakes, especially for my image. That is the most important thing, and I try to take everything more easily.”

Although the other three Yamaha riders finished at the bottom of the timesheets, only beating Fermin Aldeguer’s stand-in Michele Pirro, Quartararo impressed with his one-lap pace to finish 16th, just three tenths outside the top 10.

Quartararo believes Yamaha is still “too far” from its rivals after practice, especially with manufacturers already being close to extracting the full potential from their bikes after two days of testing at Buriram.

“Today, the conditions were a bit strange," said the 2021 champion. "We decided to start with new tyres quite early because it was also raining [and it was] windy, and we didn't have new tyres at the end because we used those early.

“So, still far because we know how difficult it is to feel two tenths faster, especially after a test of two days. So, of course, we are still very, very far, but at least I gave my best.”

MotoGP
55
