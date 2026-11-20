MotoGP Portuguese GP

Marc Marquez nervous about expected MotoGP coronation: "I see risks everywhere"

There is very little the Ducati rider needs to do in order to seal the 2026 title, but he's hyper-aware that things can still go wrong

Richard Asher Germán Garcia Casanova

Published: Nov 20, 2026, 9:36 AM

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Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marc Marquez has another opportunity to clinch the 2026 MotoGP title this Saturday, but warns that he sees risks everywhere as he approaches a decisive weekend.

Marquez only needs to score 14 points at the Portuguese Grand Prix, which gets underway this Friday at Portimao, to claim his 10th world championship - and his eighth in MotoGP - equalling the legendary Giacomo Agostini for the most titles in the premier class.

The equation for Saturday is clear for Marquez. If he wins the sprint or outscores Jorge Martin by two points, he will become world champion.

Should he not be crowned on Saturday, Marquez will still have another opportunity on Sunday, as well as at next weekend's Valencia finale.

The numbers are strongly in his favour, in other words - but knowing that the title is his to lose is making him ultra-cautious.

"I'm seeing risk everywhere," he said in the press conference at Portimao on Thursday. "This is the only change I have in my mentality. I was cycling on Sunday, as always, and it was raining a bit in Madrid, and I was super scared on the downhill, for example!"

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marquez also cited Tadej Pogacar's crash in this year's Vuelta a Espana, which cost him the only Grand Tour missing from his resume.

"I don't know if you follow cycling, for example. Pogacar in La Vuelta...everybody said, 'It's done'. And just with a small stone, he crashed, broke his collarbone and La Vuelta was finished for him.

"So these are the good and bad things of sport that keep the concentration in our garage!

"Keeping the concentration is the most important thing because the atmosphere looks like this is done and this is not done. I mean, racing is racing. Everything can happen."

Marquez also reminded the gathered media that avoiding risk did not automatically equate to riding slower, since incidents with other riders are always a threat: "I believe that if you are in the top four, it's less risk than if you are 10th, ninth, in the middle of the group [pack]. So let's see how we can manage all these things."

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Previous article Jorge Martin reveals mindset ahead of potential MotoGP title decider in Portugal

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