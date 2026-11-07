MotoGP Qatar GP
Jorge Martin faces 'very difficult' challenge at Qatar GP as pain strikes back in qualifying
Martin could only manage 11th on the grid as his broken wrist troubled him more than it had on Friday
Richard Asher
Published: Nov 7, 2026, 1:20 PM
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Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Aprilia team manager Paolo Bonora has admitted that the remainder of the Qatar GP weekend will be challenging for his factory rider Jorge Martin as the Spaniard's condition deteriorated on Saturday.
Martin was upbeat at the end of a positive Friday at Losail, on which he made it directly into Qualifying 2 following a solid run to the seventh-fastest time in Practice.
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But qualifying on Saturday did not go to plan, as he battled his way to 11th place. Martin's frustration was clear to see at the end of the session, when he gesticulated at Pedro Acosta after what Martin interpreted as interference with his final attempt to improve.
Speaking to TNT Sports during Free Practice 2, which took place immediately before qualifying, Bonora explained that expectations already needed to be tempered compared to Friday's.
"He did an unbelievable job yesterday, despite the pain and the fracture," said Bonora. "He did a great job.
"He achieved the goal to be directly in Q2. We set that goal and he did it.
"But to be fully honest with you, today is a little bit worse than yesterday. He can feel pain in changing direction and even more pain during the hard braking phases.
"We have to be very realistic. The goal is to achieve the maximum he can, but it will be difficult, very difficult."
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Bonora suggested that Martin would keep mileage to a minimum in qualifying, although he did in fact register seven laps, on par with most of his rivals, as he struggled to put in a competitive time.
"The key is to manage his energy, to not do a lot of laps, to push only when it's necessary to do. So now in Q2, he will not do many laps.
"And then we try to give him anti-inflammatory, painkillers... and he will be the only one that can manage the situation."
This evening's sprint race will take place over 11 laps, while tomorrow's grand prix is scheduled for 22.
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