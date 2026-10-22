MotoGP Australian GP

Marc Marquez's mind games with Jorge Martin: "If you're fast, you don't need team orders"

Marquez reveals his stance on team orders while simultaneously engaging in mind games with Martin

Germán Garcia Casanova

Published: Oct 22, 2026, 11:42 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Marc Marquez has made a thinly-veiled comment about his MotoGP title rival Jorge Martin, saying "if you're fast, you don't need team orders."

During qualifying for the Indonesian GP, Ducati star Marquez followed Martin out of the pits, ready to make his rival nervous in an attempt to unsettle him. The move worked quite well for the reigning world champion, who managed to qualify ahead of the Aprillia in fourth place.

The weekend ended in a 'draw' on points, as both left Mandalika just as they had arrived, separated by two points in the overall standings.

Ahead of the Australian GP, Marquez took advantage of a question about the possibility of team orders at Ducati to try to put pressure on Aprilia's Martin.

"If you have speed, you don't need them. You need them if you don't have it," he said on MotoGP's official website.

Since returning from his shoulder operation in Hungary, Marquez has almost always been the first Ducati across the finish line, the fastest and the only rider from the brand capable of fighting for victories, rendering a strategy of team orders between its riders ineffective. Furthermore, Alex Marquez himself said that "it's too early" for such strategies when Motorsport.com asked him about it in Indonesia.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

However, with four fast riders in its stable, Aprilia must assess the situation very carefully. At the last round in Indonesia, the Noale manufacturer achieved a historic 1-2-3-4 result, with all its bikes crossing the finish line ahead of the rest. This was despite championship leader Martin managing only third place, losing nine valuable points.

Marco Bezzecchi, who trails team-mate Martin by 46 points, considers himself perfectly capable of still fighting for the championship, even more so if the Qatar GP ultimately takes place.

The Italian does not even want to hear about team orders. "I don't attach much importance to it. Right now, it doesn't affect us. If they tell us something, we'll listen and see how to act. For the moment, nothing has been said," he said.

However, in Indonesia, Aprilia made it clear that it would have to consider enforcing team orders at some point, without specifying a certain race.

Marquez does not need team orders

Marquez is aware that Ducati does not currently have a rider who is consistently fast enough to help him take points away from the Aprilias, and understands that he will have to face the battle against the Noale bikes practically on his own.

This Thursday, ahead of the Australian GP, Marquez was asked about Aprilia using team orders to 'help' Martin in his fight for the title and whether Ducati could take a similar step.

"I will always say that we are a team and I will try, as always, to give my best with Ducati and my team," he told MotoGP.com. "As for team orders, if you have speed, you don't need them. You need them if you don't have it," he said, in a clear reference to his rival.

"We'll see. For now, I'm focused on myself and I'll try to give 100%. We'll see if we can take on the entire Aprilia contingent."

In case you missed it:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Alex Marquez: Decision to travel to Qatar should not be made right now

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Germán Garcia Casanova





Joan Mir remains on the sidelines as Honda forced to race with one rider in Australia



MotoGP



MotoGP



Australian GP



23 h



Joan Mir remains on the sidelines as Honda forced to race with one rider in Australia





Marc Marquez praises MotoGP title rival Jorge Martín: “He is an incredible talent”



MotoGP



MotoGP



Marc Marquez praises MotoGP title rival Jorge Martín: “He is an incredible talent”





Did MotoGP make its Brazil return too soon?



MotoGP



Brazil GP



Did MotoGP make its Brazil return too soon?

More from

Marc Marquez





Marc Marquez targeting “as close to 37 points as possible” at Aprilia-friendly Phillip Island



MotoGP



MotoGP



Australian GP



3 h



Marc Marquez targeting “as close to 37 points as possible” at Aprilia-friendly Phillip Island





Marc Marquez will have to perform his "juggling act" in coming MotoGP races, says Alex



MotoGP



MotoGP



Indonesian GP



Marc Marquez will have to perform his "juggling act" in coming MotoGP races, says Alex





The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight



MotoGP



Japanese GP



The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight

More from

Aprilia Racing Team





Jorge Martin: “I don’t feel I will struggle anymore” in MotoGP title run-in



MotoGP



MotoGP



Indonesian GP



Jorge Martin: “I don’t feel I will struggle anymore” in MotoGP title run-in





Why Jorge Martín was not penalised for jump start in Indonesia



MotoGP



MotoGP



Indonesian GP



Why Jorge Martín was not penalised for jump start in Indonesia





How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team



MotoGP



British GP



How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team

Latest news





Marc Marquez's mind games with Jorge Martin: "If you're fast, you don't need team orders"



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Australian GP



3 min



Marc Marquez's mind games with Jorge Martin: "If you're fast, you don't need team orders"





Red Bull called Christian Horner to thank him for F1 engine project after maiden win



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



United States GP



43 min



Red Bull called Christian Horner to thank him for F1 engine project after maiden win





Jon Armstrong announces WRC co-driver split for 2027



WRC



WRC WRC 45 min



Jon Armstrong announces WRC co-driver split for 2027





Alex Marquez: Decision to travel to Qatar should not be made right now



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Australian GP



1 h



Alex Marquez: Decision to travel to Qatar should not be made right now

Feature

Discover prime content





MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together



MotoGP



Indonesian GP



By Richard Asher



MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together





Five things we learned from MotoGP's brutal Indonesian Grand Prix



MotoGP



Indonesian GP



By Richard Asher



Five things we learned from MotoGP's brutal Indonesian Grand Prix





The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight



MotoGP



Japanese GP



By Rachit Thukral



The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight





Five things we learned from MotoGP Japanese GP after tyre drama



MotoGP



Japanese GP



By Rachit Thukral



Five things we learned from MotoGP Japanese GP after tyre drama

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe