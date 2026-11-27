MotoGP Valencia GP
Marc Marquez reveals double vision issues contributed to retirement
Injuries to limbs are one thing, but problems with vision scared Marquez
Richard Asher
Published: Nov 27, 2026, 4:39 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Marc Marquez has spoken in greater detail about the physical problems that led to his retirement decision, revealing that he had a recurrence of double vision during the 2026 season.
Speaking at a special press conference following his announcement on Friday morning at Valencia, Marquez confirmed that the additional shoulder surgery following May's French Grand Prix had consequences for his plans to race for another two seasons with Ducati.
Read Also:
"When I signed the contract in March, as always I was super optimistic," said Marquez. "I didn't know that I would have another surgery on my right shoulder after Le Mans; that I would struggle even more and that the weakness of the arm would be even more and more and more."
While the shoulder factor will not come as a surprise to those who have tracked Marquez's injury battles during 2026, the revelation that he had double vision after that abortive French GP weekend added a new dimension to the retirement call.
Read Also:
Marquez also referenced vision problems following the major crash he had in Indonesia last season, which worsened his existing shoulder injury. This suggested a possible correlation between the worst moments for Marc's shoulder and double vision.
"Afterthe Indonesian GP, apart from my injury on the arm, I had double vision again; only for 48 hours. After Le Mans [this season] I had another double vision; only for 12 hours.
"Luckily I was able to recover well those two times. And it was one of the main reasons why I controlled the risk and why I crashed less this second part of the season."
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team
Photo by: JOSE JORDAN / AFP via Getty Images
The nature of the double vision issue gave Marquez pause for thought.
"We are humans, and sometimes we are riding out there at 100%. The passion is there, the adrenaline is there, I'm fast, I feel competitive... but sometimes it's better to think about it."
Marquez said he began to feel a type of fear. Not one relating to riding per se, but more to the potential for compounding health issues that were already giving him warnings.
"Of course you can work, of course you can fight," he said. "I'm a fighter, but there's another point that I'm scared and I start to feel the fear.
"And it's not the fear of the bikes, it's not the fear of the speed. It's an injury that is there, [though it was] not affecting my professional and personal life [at the time]."
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article MotoGP Valencia GP: Marc Marquez ends first day of final MotoGP weekend in style
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Richard Asher
MotoGP Valencia GP: Marc Marquez ends first day of final MotoGP weekend in style
MotoGP
MotoGP
Valencia GP
1 h
MotoGP Valencia GP: Marc Marquez ends first day of final MotoGP weekend in style
Alberto Puig on shock Marc Marquez retirement: 'I'm not surprised, it's the right decision'
MotoGP
MotoGP
Valencia GP
6 h
Alberto Puig on shock Marc Marquez retirement: 'I'm not surprised, it's the right decision'
MotoGP needs to heed the warning signs as riders drop like flies
MotoGP
Qatar GP
MotoGP needs to heed the warning signs as riders drop like flies
More from
Marc Marquez
Who will replace Marc Marquez at Ducati?
MotoGP
MotoGP
Valencia GP
3 h
Who will replace Marc Marquez at Ducati?
A retirement in true Marc Marquez style
MotoGP
MotoGP
Valencia GP
3 h
A retirement in true Marc Marquez style
Did Aprilia throw away the 2026 MotoGP title or was Marquez simply too good?
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Did Aprilia throw away the 2026 MotoGP title or was Marquez simply too good?
Latest news
Marc Marquez reveals double vision issues contributed to retirement
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP
Marc Marquez reveals double vision issues contributed to retirement
LIVE: F1 Qatar GP updates - FP2
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP
10 min
LIVE: F1 Qatar GP updates - FP2
MotoGP Valencia GP: Marc Marquez ends first day of final MotoGP weekend in style
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP
1 h
MotoGP Valencia GP: Marc Marquez ends first day of final MotoGP weekend in style
F1 Qatar GP: Kimi Antonelli leads Mercedes 1-2 in tricky FP1
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP
1 h
F1 Qatar GP: Kimi Antonelli leads Mercedes 1-2 in tricky FP1
Feature
Discover prime content
Did Aprilia throw away the 2026 MotoGP title or was Marquez simply too good?
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
By Rachit Thukral
Did Aprilia throw away the 2026 MotoGP title or was Marquez simply too good?
You Ask The Questions: Jack Miller
MotoGP
Qatar GP
By Rachit Thukral
You Ask The Questions: Jack Miller
MotoGP needs to heed the warning signs as riders drop like flies
MotoGP
Qatar GP
By Richard Asher
MotoGP needs to heed the warning signs as riders drop like flies
Five things we learned at MotoGP's controversial Qatar Grand Prix
MotoGP
Qatar GP
By Richard Asher
Five things we learned at MotoGP's controversial Qatar Grand Prix
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe