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Marc Marquez reveals double vision issues contributed to retirement

Injuries to limbs are one thing, but problems with vision scared Marquez

Richard Asher

Published: Nov 27, 2026, 4:39 PM

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Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marc Marquez has spoken in greater detail about the physical problems that led to his retirement decision, revealing that he had a recurrence of double vision during the 2026 season.

Speaking at a special press conference following his announcement on Friday morning at Valencia, Marquez confirmed that the additional shoulder surgery following May's French Grand Prix had consequences for his plans to race for another two seasons with Ducati.

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"When I signed the contract in March, as always I was super optimistic," said Marquez. "I didn't know that I would have another surgery on my right shoulder after Le Mans; that I would struggle even more and that the weakness of the arm would be even more and more and more."

While the shoulder factor will not come as a surprise to those who have tracked Marquez's injury battles during 2026, the revelation that he had double vision after that abortive French GP weekend added a new dimension to the retirement call.

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Marquez also referenced vision problems following the major crash he had in Indonesia last season, which worsened his existing shoulder injury. This suggested a possible correlation between the worst moments for Marc's shoulder and double vision.

"Afterthe Indonesian GP, apart from my injury on the arm, I had double vision again; only for 48 hours. After Le Mans [this season] I had another double vision; only for 12 hours.

"Luckily I was able to recover well those two times. And it was one of the main reasons why I controlled the risk and why I crashed less this second part of the season."

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: JOSE JORDAN / AFP via Getty Images

The nature of the double vision issue gave Marquez pause for thought.

"We are humans, and sometimes we are riding out there at 100%. The passion is there, the adrenaline is there, I'm fast, I feel competitive... but sometimes it's better to think about it."

Marquez said he began to feel a type of fear. Not one relating to riding per se, but more to the potential for compounding health issues that were already giving him warnings.

"Of course you can work, of course you can fight," he said. "I'm a fighter, but there's another point that I'm scared and I start to feel the fear.

"And it's not the fear of the bikes, it's not the fear of the speed. It's an injury that is there, [though it was] not affecting my professional and personal life [at the time]."

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