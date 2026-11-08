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Marc Marquez unveils simple plan as he closes in on MotoGP title: "Train, eat, sleep, repeat"
The champion-elect will settle for the points he needs in Iberia - but losing focus is out of the question
Richard Asher
Published: Nov 8, 2026, 6:35 PM
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Marc Marquez, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Marc Marquez has revealed a change in approach as he looks to seal the MotoGP world championship when the series returns to Europe in two weeks.
After securing 32 of a possible 37 points over the Qatar Grand Prix weekend, Marquez is poised to wrap up the championship at the Portuguese Grand Prix in two weeks.
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The factory Ducati rider travels to the penultimate round of the series with a lead of 60 points over Aprilia's Jorge Martin, who is in turn 14 points clear of team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.
While both Aprilias are still in mathematical contention, Martin remains a long shot, while Bezzecchi, in his own words, "needs a miracle". But the job is not officially done for Marquez.
A win in the sprint at Portimao will certainly be enough for Marquez to wrap up the title. But Marc might be able secure the crown with only a middling result in the sprint - depending on what his opponents do. And if he can't get the job done on the Saturday in Portugal, it's likely that he won't need to deliver much on the Sunday to put the seal on the championship.
Enea Bastianini, Red Bull KTM Tech 3, Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team
Photo by: Karim Jaafar / AFP via Getty Images
With these relatively simple requirements in mind, Marquez says it's time to switch off the 'attack' mentality he has adopted and focus on getting the points he needs. He admitted that he had already begun adopting that approach during the Qatar GP, when Bezzecchi had a clear speed advantage.
"Marco was half a second faster than me," he said in the press conference after finishing second. "Three tenths, five tenths, nothing to do. You can follow him two laps, but not 22 laps.
"So it was not the time to take that extra risk today. We did it in the previous races. We did it [in the sprint] yesterday.
"I take a lot of risk in some races. Now I want to think well what is the situation. I want to think well how many points I need.
"We are going to two racetracks, especially Portimao, with what can be very critical conditions: cold, up-and-down. So, yeah, we need to take care about all those things and just finish races.
"It's time to go home, be super concentrated and just train, eat, sleep, repeat. Like this until Portimao."
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