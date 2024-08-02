All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia
MotoGP British GP

Marquez "very far" from front after "feeling lost" in British GP practice

Marc Marquez has admitted that he ‘felt lost’ in practice for MotoGP’s British Grand Prix after ending up almost seven tenths off the pace.

Rachit Thukral Germán Garcia Casanova
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

The six-time MotoGP champion appeared to be off-colour at Silverstone on Friday, suffering a late crash in the morning session and then having to get a tow from Pramac’s Jorge Martin in order to secure a direct passage into the second part of qualifying.

While Ducati looked rapid at the 5.9km venue, with even VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi finishing sixth and ninth on last year’s GP23, Marquez struggled in comparison on the same-spec bike and was classified a distant 10th in FP2.
The Spaniard set a rapid time in the first sector on a number of occasions but fell adrift of his rivals later in the lap as he struggled with corner entry and rear grip.
Explaining his struggles afterwards, Marquez conceded that he was “very far” from his rivals after the first day of running at Silverstone.
“The circuit is a long circuit with very fast corners and if you struggle a little bit, the difference at the end of the lap is a lot,” he said.
“We can say that from the first lap of FP1 that I started in the opposite way. On riding and feeling with the bike, everything was super difficult to understand. 
“I tried to work on myself, the technicians tried to work on the set-up and in the afternoon [it felt better], but still we are very far.”
Unlike some other race weekends of the season so far, Marquez was able to gain a direct spot into Q2, as he narrowly beat the Pramac Ducati of Franco Morbidelli to 10th place in FP2.
He described that as “the only positive thing of today” before adding that he and Gresini have a lot of work to do overnight to close the gap to the opposition.
“Today was not a good day, I'm not happy,” he said. “The only positive [thing] is we are in the top 10, but apart from that the feeling was terrible.
“I need to work on myself and we need to understand how to find a better feeling with the bike and especially [improve] the lap time.”
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Although it was only practice, Marquez tucked himself behind the faster GP24 of Martin in the final minutes of the session, hoping to gain a tow from him.
The strategy worked wonders and allowed him to post a time of 1m58.585s, while Martin went on to top the session ahead of Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro.
Marquez felt that he was left with no choice but to follow another rider after “feeling lost” on his bike in both sessions. 
“Today was the first day to follow somebody because today I felt I was lost,” he lamented. 
“In other race tracks, I feel like, ‘okay I'm feeling good and I can do it alone’ - and I feel better alone. But today I was lost. 
“When somebody is lost and they have the capacity to do it, they do [it]. 
“And today I went out behind Aleix [Espargaro] from the pits but Aleix didn't push. Of course, I said I will not push too. 
“Then Martin arrived and that is where I followed Martin. But my initial plan was to follow Aleix.”
Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Martin gets new Ducati part to overcome recurrent crashes in MotoGP
Next article Rins forced out of remainder of British GP after practice crash

Top Comments

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Bagnaia: Grippier rear tyre causing MotoGP riders to crash more often in 2024

Bagnaia: Grippier rear tyre causing MotoGP riders to crash more often in 2024

MotoGP
British GP
Bagnaia: Grippier rear tyre causing MotoGP riders to crash more often in 2024
Marquez lost the front "without warning" on penultimate lap of Silverstone MotoGP sprint

Marquez lost the front "without warning" on penultimate lap of Silverstone MotoGP sprint

MotoGP
British GP
Marquez lost the front "without warning" on penultimate lap of Silverstone MotoGP sprint
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
Marc Marquez
More from
Marc Marquez
Marquez joining Ducati to "learn from Bagnaia" after Race of Champions defeat

Marquez joining Ducati to "learn from Bagnaia" after Race of Champions defeat

MotoGP
Marquez joining Ducati to "learn from Bagnaia" after Race of Champions defeat
Pedrosa: Marquez 'crushed everything' to get on a winning MotoGP bike

Pedrosa: Marquez 'crushed everything' to get on a winning MotoGP bike

MotoGP
Pedrosa: Marquez 'crushed everything' to get on a winning MotoGP bike
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Gresini Racing
More from
Gresini Racing
Alex Marquez would've 'traded 42 podiums for one with Marc' before German GP

Alex Marquez would've 'traded 42 podiums for one with Marc' before German GP

MotoGP
German GP
Alex Marquez would've 'traded 42 podiums for one with Marc' before German GP
Marquez felt like he "won" in German GP after tough MotoGP weekend

Marquez felt like he "won" in German GP after tough MotoGP weekend

MotoGP
German GP
Marquez felt like he "won" in German GP after tough MotoGP weekend
Alex Marquez signs new two-year deal with Gresini MotoGP team

Alex Marquez signs new two-year deal with Gresini MotoGP team

MotoGP
Dutch GP
Alex Marquez signs new two-year deal with Gresini MotoGP team

Latest news

2023 NASCAR Canada champ Treyten Lapcevich takes first CARS Tour win

2023 NASCAR Canada champ Treyten Lapcevich takes first CARS Tour win

SCR Stock car
2023 NASCAR Canada champ Treyten Lapcevich takes first CARS Tour win
IMSA Road America: Acura sweeps front row, Corvette locks out GTD Pro

IMSA Road America: Acura sweeps front row, Corvette locks out GTD Pro

IMSA IMSA
Road America
IMSA Road America: Acura sweeps front row, Corvette locks out GTD Pro
Emulating father the motivation for Rovanpera’s Ouninpohja WRC heroics

Emulating father the motivation for Rovanpera’s Ouninpohja WRC heroics

WRC WRC
Rally Finland
Emulating father the motivation for Rovanpera’s Ouninpohja WRC heroics
Bagnaia: Grippier rear tyre causing MotoGP riders to crash more often in 2024

Bagnaia: Grippier rear tyre causing MotoGP riders to crash more often in 2024

MGP MotoGP
British GP
Bagnaia: Grippier rear tyre causing MotoGP riders to crash more often in 2024

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia