All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
MotoGP Emilia-Romagna GP

Martin: Dash message distraction led to Misano sprint-losing error

A poorly-timed message warning him of exceeding track limits led to the error that cost Martin victory in the Misano sprint

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Pramac MotoGP rider Jorge Martin says the error that cost him victory in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix sprint was caused by him being distracted by a message on his dashboard.

Championship leader Martin had shot to the lead at the start with a brilliant launch from second position, overtaking the factory Ducati of polesitter and title rival Francesco Bagnaia.

Despite Bagnaia breathing down his neck in the middle part of the race, Martin was doing just enough to hold on to the position, as the two riders circulated within half a second of each other.

However, on lap 8 of 13, Martin ran wide into Turn 13, allowing Bagnaia to slip past him and take an important victory over him in a straight duel.

Read Also:

Speaking after the sprint, Martin revealed that he briefly lost concentration when he received a warning message about exceeding track limits, which forced the mistake that decided the outcome of the sprint.

“I did a small mistake that I paid heavily because I lost a bit of concentration,” he summed up.

“I just received a track limits warning in a bad place. I started looking at the dash in a bad place and I missed the line for two metres and then I let Pecco pass.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Till that moment I think I was really in a good position. Even if he was close I was having everything under control and I had a really good pace.”

MotoGP is planning to introduce Formula 1-style radio messages in a phased manner, with race direction set to be allowed a one-way line to riders from 2025 onwards.

Martin said it was important for MotoGP stakeholders to discuss the timing of such messages with race control, so they are not transmitted to riders while they are focusing on cornering.

“I didn't try the radio messages but for sure if we have the radio you can with the team maybe understand where they can talk to you.

“Because I don't know when race direction are sending these [text] messages but for sure if it's in the middle of a corner, sometimes there are a lot of colours [on the dash] and this isn't yellow. so i just looked into it for a millisecond but I missed my line.

“So we need to speak with race direction to have some place on the track to send these messages because if not it can be a big problem.”

Bagnaia’s sprint win has brought him within four points of Martin in the standings, meaning the Italian will retake the lead if the duo finish in the same position on Sunday.

However, Martin was confident about his prospects in the full-distance race, buoyed by the pace he showed in the final stages of the sprint while running behind Bagnaia.

“When he overtook me, I thought I was going to lose one second but then I saw I was able to close the gap.

“I think [with] maybe two or three laps I could even attack [him]. So I'm confident for tomorrow that even he overtakes me, I can fight back.

“In other tracks I struggled a lot to follow him, but here I feel like I can follow him quite close and it's not a big problem for the front.

He added: “With the medium [tyre] I feel much better for the balance of my bike. I saw Pecco with the soft [in sprint] was stronger than me so it was already difficult to beat him.

“But for tomorrow I am a bit more confident [when everyone runs on medium tyre]. For sure, I will try to focus on myself, not look a lot on the dash or the pitboard, just trying to follow because if I give my 100% it will be difficult for them to make this strong pace.”

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article MotoGP Emilia Romagna GP: Bagnaia closes gap to Martin with sprint win
Next article Why Marquez is willing to crash to improve his pace on Ducati MotoGP bike

Top Comments

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Bastianini defends controversial Misano winning move as "on the limit"

Bastianini defends controversial Misano winning move as "on the limit"

MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
Bastianini defends controversial Misano winning move as "on the limit"
Marquez: Bastianini should have been penalised for last-lap Martin pass

Marquez: Bastianini should have been penalised for last-lap Martin pass

MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
Marquez: Bastianini should have been penalised for last-lap Martin pass
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
Jorge Martin
More from
Jorge Martin
Martin: Bastianini’s Misano move “bit too much”, he “pushed me off”

Martin: Bastianini’s Misano move “bit too much”, he “pushed me off”

MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
Martin: Bastianini’s Misano move “bit too much”, he “pushed me off”
Martin takes blame for costly Misano bike swap call

Martin takes blame for costly Misano bike swap call

MotoGP
San Marino GP
Martin takes blame for costly Misano bike swap call
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma
Pramac Racing
More from
Pramac Racing
Morbidelli lost memory for two weeks after pre-season MotoGP crash

Morbidelli lost memory for two weeks after pre-season MotoGP crash

MotoGP
Morbidelli lost memory for two weeks after pre-season MotoGP crash
Miller joins Pramac Yamaha to complete 2025 MotoGP grid

Miller joins Pramac Yamaha to complete 2025 MotoGP grid

MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
Miller joins Pramac Yamaha to complete 2025 MotoGP grid
The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation

The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation

Latest news

Daniel Ricciardo's fastest lap sure felt like a goodbye

Daniel Ricciardo's fastest lap sure felt like a goodbye

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Daniel Ricciardo's fastest lap sure felt like a goodbye
Ricciardo in "much happier place" over uncertain F1 future than in 2022

Ricciardo in "much happier place" over uncertain F1 future than in 2022

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Ricciardo in "much happier place" over uncertain F1 future than in 2022
McLaren wants review of Red Bull/RB relationship after "peculiar" Ricciardo fastest lap

McLaren wants review of Red Bull/RB relationship after "peculiar" Ricciardo fastest lap

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
McLaren wants review of Red Bull/RB relationship after "peculiar" Ricciardo fastest lap
Hamilton, Russell suffer overheating in Singapore GP, miss media duties

Hamilton, Russell suffer overheating in Singapore GP, miss media duties

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Hamilton, Russell suffer overheating in Singapore GP, miss media duties

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia