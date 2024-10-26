Martin not focused on playing the points game despite MotoGP title advantage

Jorge Martin says he has no designs on playing the points game as he chases his first MotoGP world title despite the possibility of doing so without winning another race this season.

The Pramac Ducati rider scored a small but significant success with his run to second place in the Thailand Grand Prix sprint race at the Chang International Circuit by finishing ahead of arch title rival Francesco Bagnaia, who took third.

Extending his advantage to 22 points over the Italian with five races remaining – three grands prix and two sprints – it means Martin can finish second to Bagnaia in each and still clinch the title.

However, it’s a permutation Martin isn’t dwelling on: “If they said you only need to be fifth or 10th, I don’t know how to be that.

“I only know how to do my best. So the best way to give 100% is to do my best - but I’m not silly, I want to control the risk.”

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Indeed, Martin gave an example of the small margins that exist between himself and Bagnaia when he ran deep into Turn 1.

Having dropped to sixth behind Bagnaia as a consequence, Martin says he can take satisfaction from having still gotten the better of his Ducati stablemate come the chequered flag, having factored in the defending world champion in the first corner tussle.

“It was either release the brakes and lose some position or go wide and hit Pecco, so I decided to go wide,” he added.

“It was difficult afterwards, I was sixth or seventh going into the third corner, it was really hot in the pack but I was riding well and competitive, that’s the important thing.”

He added: “I had to push more than expected and overtake riders like Acosta and Pecco, who are really strong on the brakes, which was complicated.

“It has been a good sprint, but I know that tomorrow more riders will improve, and it is essential to start well, keep calm, and do our best.”