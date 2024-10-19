All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
MotoGP Australian GP

Martin “relieved” Marquez suffered early setback in Australia sprint

Martin says sprint would have been “a different story” had Marquez avoided error at first corner

Richard Asher
Upd:
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team
Honda Bike Detail
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR26 Racing Team
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Frankie Carchedi, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing
Augusto Fernandez, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Mark Webber,F1 Driver, Davide Tardozzi, Ducati Team Manager
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Race Start
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing crash
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing crash
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing crash
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Mark Webber, Formula 1 Driver
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team, Mark Webber, Formula One Driver
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
107

Runaway Phillip Island sprint winner Jorge Martin has admitted it was “a relief” to discover that Marc Marquez had lost ground at the first corner and was thus unlikely to be a threat in the 13-lap race.

The Gresini Ducati rider quickly recovered from running wide at Doohan, making it back to second place on lap eight. But Pramac Ducati’s Martin was already three seconds ahead by then with more than half the race gone.

While the crowd was thus robbed of a battle between the two riders who had qualified first and second and who had been the class of the field in Australia so far, polesitter Martin certainly wasn’t complaining.

“I already knew before the race that Marc was [my toughest opponent]. I didn’t know what had happened to him but I saw Bezzecchi behind me at the beginning," he said.

“This was a relief because I knew that if Marc was behind [me] it would have been a different story. Because he was able to keep the same pace as mine.”

The fastest lap times bore out Martin’s opinion, with Marquez’s best within a tenth of his 1m27.831s mark. Only one other rider, Fabio di Giannantonio (VR46 Ducati), was able to post a lap faster than 1m28s.

Martin believes a stronger showing by Marquez in Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix could have its benefits.

“We will see tomorrow. If he’s that strong [again], maybe he can go into the lead and that could maybe also be good for me. Because I could follow him and try something at the end," he said.

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Martin admitted to learning a lot from following Marquez at the last event in Japan. In addition, the special nature of the Phillip Island circuit – particularly the difficulty of getting heat into the front tyre – means sitting behind another rider is not as costly as it is at some other venues.

Marquez explained after the race that his problems in the first corner began with a miscalculation of Martin’s braking point.

“Jorge braked super aggressively to disengage the front device. I didn’t calculate this correctly. I almost touched him," said the six-time MotoGP champion.

“When I reacted it was too late. So I went wide. That small mistake, plus the wind, plus the dirty track out wide, cost me a lot of positions.

“It also cost me the opportunity to fight for first position, but honestly speaking Jorge was a bit faster than me.

“Let’s see if we can avoid that [first corner] mistake tomorrow and fight with him!”

Second place ahead of factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini nonetheless moved Marquez from fourth in the points standings into a tie for third with the Italian.

With the sprint victory, Martin stretched his advantage over Francesco Bagnaia at the top of the points table to 16.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article MotoGP Australian GP: Martin dominant in sprint, Bagnaia fourth
Next article Bagnaia frustrated as Ducati got "worse" in Australian sprint

Top Comments

More from
Richard Asher
Zarco feels Honda back in the "same category" as others in MotoGP

Zarco feels Honda back in the "same category" as others in MotoGP

MotoGP
Australian GP
Zarco feels Honda back in the "same category" as others in MotoGP
Bagnaia "can be stronger" in Thailand and Malaysia after losing ground to Martin

Bagnaia "can be stronger" in Thailand and Malaysia after losing ground to Martin

MotoGP
Australian GP
Bagnaia "can be stronger" in Thailand and Malaysia after losing ground to Martin
Marquez: “Big insect” to blame for startline tear-off incident

Marquez: “Big insect” to blame for startline tear-off incident

MotoGP
Australian GP
Marquez: “Big insect” to blame for startline tear-off incident
Marc Marquez
More from
Marc Marquez
Marquez says “these were my conditions” after topping Australia MotoGP practice

Marquez says “these were my conditions” after topping Australia MotoGP practice

MotoGP
Australian GP
Marquez says “these were my conditions” after topping Australia MotoGP practice
Lorenzo: “Aggressive” Marquez now has more respect for rivals on track

Lorenzo: “Aggressive” Marquez now has more respect for rivals on track

MotoGP
Australian GP
Lorenzo: “Aggressive” Marquez now has more respect for rivals on track
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Latest news

Leclerc: Ferrari race pace should offer US GP victory chance

Leclerc: Ferrari race pace should offer US GP victory chance

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
Leclerc: Ferrari race pace should offer US GP victory chance
DTM Hockenheim: Lamborghini's Bortolotti clinches maiden title, Engstler wins finale

DTM Hockenheim: Lamborghini's Bortolotti clinches maiden title, Engstler wins finale

DTM DTM
Hockenheim
DTM Hockenheim: Lamborghini's Bortolotti clinches maiden title, Engstler wins finale
WRC Central Europe: Tanak wins after Ogier crash as title fight heads to Japan

WRC Central Europe: Tanak wins after Ogier crash as title fight heads to Japan

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally
WRC Central Europe: Tanak wins after Ogier crash as title fight heads to Japan
Zarco feels Honda back in the "same category" as others in MotoGP

Zarco feels Honda back in the "same category" as others in MotoGP

MGP MotoGP
Australian GP
Zarco feels Honda back in the "same category" as others in MotoGP

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia