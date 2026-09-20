Jorge Martin shelves arm pump surgery idea after strong Austrian GP
An operation remains on the back burner for the moment
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
World championship leader Jorge Martin has confirmed that he will not undergo any surgery for arm pump in the foreseeable future.
This follows the Aprilia rider getting through a physically demanding Austrian Grand Prix without any major recurrence of the issue that had destroyed his race a week earlier at Misano.
"Maybe at Misano I was more tense. Something happened for sure to limit my performance," reported Martin after finishing second behind Pedro Acosta.
"Here, I felt super good straight away on Friday. So either I'm riding better or all the therapies I'm doing are working well!
"So we are heading in the right direction. I won't go into surgery tomorrow. I will try to continue like this."
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Martin was undaunted by the prospect of four flyaway races, starting with the Japanese Grand Prix in two weeks. He also repeated his preference for avoiding surgery - understandable after his lengthy stays in hospital during an injury-stricken 2025 campaign.
"Now I will try to rest and recover well from these two races that were so hard physically. And yeah, we move on to the [Asia-Pacific] tour in great shape... I think [not getting an operation] is good news because going to surgery is a big risk also," added Martin.
"I think I'm able to take the maximum out of my condition and fight for this title."
The Spaniard, who stretched out a 12-point advantage over Marc Marquez after starting the weekend tied with his countryman for the lead of the championship, suggested surgery would be necessary at a more convenient point in the future.
"At the moment I won't go to surgery," he confirmed. "I will check when is the moment to do the surgery, I will understand what is my best option. The same as I did in the past."
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