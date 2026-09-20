Jorge Martin shelves arm pump surgery idea after strong Austrian GP

World championship leader Jorge Martin has confirmed that he will not undergo any surgery for arm pump in the foreseeable future.

This follows the Aprilia rider getting through a physically demanding Austrian Grand Prix without any major recurrence of the issue that had destroyed his race a week earlier at Misano.

"Maybe at Misano I was more tense. Something happened for sure to limit my performance," reported Martin after finishing second behind Pedro Acosta.

"Here, I felt super good straight away on Friday. So either I'm riding better or all the therapies I'm doing are working well!

"So we are heading in the right direction. I won't go into surgery tomorrow. I will try to continue like this."

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Martin was undaunted by the prospect of four flyaway races, starting with the Japanese Grand Prix in two weeks. He also repeated his preference for avoiding surgery - understandable after his lengthy stays in hospital during an injury-stricken 2025 campaign.

"Now I will try to rest and recover well from these two races that were so hard physically. And yeah, we move on to the [Asia-Pacific] tour in great shape... I think [not getting an operation] is good news because going to surgery is a big risk also," added Martin.

"I think I'm able to take the maximum out of my condition and fight for this title."

The Spaniard, who stretched out a 12-point advantage over Marc Marquez after starting the weekend tied with his countryman for the lead of the championship, suggested surgery would be necessary at a more convenient point in the future.

"At the moment I won't go to surgery," he confirmed. "I will check when is the moment to do the surgery, I will understand what is my best option. The same as I did in the past."