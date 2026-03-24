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Maverick Vinales and Jorge Lorenzo's partnership cools down after early enthusiasm

Paddock chatter suggests Vinales’ working relationship with Lorenzo has faded after their winter coaching programme

Germán Garcia Casanova
Germán Garcia Casanova
Published:
Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3, speaks with Jorge Lorenzo

Maverick and Lorenzo in the Tech3 pit in Thailand

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

The collaboration between Maverick Vinales and three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo appears to have cooled, following an initial partnership that began over the winter.

Lorenzo, who had been working with the Tech3 KTM rider in a coaching role during pre-season, was notably absent from the Brazilian Grand Prix at Goiania. His absence, combined with Vinales’ limited enthusiasm compared to pre-season testing, suggests the relationship is no longer as active as it was just a few weeks ago.

Speaking to Motorsport.com on Thursday, Vinales downplayed Lorenzo’s absence and indicated that their work together had primarily been focused on winter preparation.

“He hasn’t come, everything continues,” said the Spaniard. “The work with Jorge was during the winter, as preparation. Now, during the season, it’s more about working with the team during grands prix and inside the garage.”

However, when asked again on Sunday after finishing last in the race, Vinales struck a more dismissive tone regarding the attention surrounding the topic.

“Honestly, I don’t care what is being said,” he said, pointing to his race result sheet. “I have much more serious problems to deal with.”

Vinales also hinted that logistical and financial considerations may have played a role in Lorenzo’s absence, noting that teams have limited travel allocations for flyaway events.

“The team has a certain number of places for these kinds of trips, which are also expensive,” he explained, suggesting that Tech3 is not covering Lorenzo’s travel costs. The former world champion is also not expected to attend this weekend’s race in Austin.

Jorge Lorenzo and Pit Beirer, director of KTM motorsport

Jorge Lorenzo and Pit Beirer, director of KTM motorsport

Photo by: Hazrin Yeob Men Shah / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Lorenzo has recently returned to Switzerland, where he spent much of his racing career, after previously being based in Dubai. The geopolitical tensions in the Middle East kept him stranded for several days in Thailand, where he had already been staying during testing and the opening round of the championship.

The former Yamaha, Ducati and Honda rider will continue his role as a commentator for Spanish broadcaster DAZN in 2026, although he is not expected to return to the paddock until the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez. Dani Pedrosa was in Brazil, while Carlos Checa is set to cover the US round.

Early results raise questions

Lorenzo had expressed strong belief in Vinales’ potential prior to the season, even suggesting that the Spaniard was a stronger rider than KTM’s leading prospect Pedro Acosta.

Such was his confidence that he reportedly made a bet with Acosta’s manager Albert Valera, backing Vinales to finish ahead of the 21-year-old at each grand prix. That wager has yet to go in his favour, with Vinales finishing well behind Acosta in Thailand.

Vinales’ performance in the season opener – where he finished 16th, more than 30 seconds behind Acosta – came as a surprise to Lorenzo, and appears to have tempered the initial optimism surrounding their partnership.

While neither party has formally confirmed a split, paddock sources suggest the collaboration has already come to an end.

Contract uncertainty emerges

The situation is further complicated by uncertainty surrounding Vinales’ future with KTM.

The Austrian manufacturer had been considering promoting him to its factory team for 2027, where he would potentially partner Alex Marquez. However, following a difficult start to the season, those plans are now understood to be on hold.

KTM is said to have requested more time before making a decision, a move that could leave Vinales in a more uncertain position regarding his contract for the coming years.

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