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Ducati trusts that "everything will remain same" amid Gresini-Honda rumours

Ducati Corse's sporting director Mauro Grassilli met with Gresini owner Nadia Padovani on Sunday, with the Italian team yet to renew its satellite deal with the Bologna-based marque

Germán Garcia Casanova
Germán Garcia Casanova
Edited:
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Ducati appears confident that its satellite structure in MotoGP will remain intact beyond 2026, despite uncertainty surrounding Gresini Racing’s future with the Italian marque.

The Brazilian Grand Prix weekend was marked by ongoing discussions in the paddock regarding Ducati’s satellite team line-up for the next regulations cycle in 2027. While VR46 has a long-term agreement, Gresini’s position has come under scrutiny following recent rider market developments.

VR46 signed a five-year deal with Ducati structured as a 2+3 arrangement, covering 2025-26 with an automatic extension through to 2029 unless either party opts out. Sources within the team insist there was never any intention to switch manufacturers, despite some interest from Aprilia, describing the renewal as a “formality”.

However, tensions emerged after Ducati decided to move Fermin Aldeguer – currently linked with Gresini – to VR46 from next season. The decision came as a surprise to Gresini boss Nadia Padovani and is understood to have left her upset.

Receiving the news that Aldeguer was going to move to VR46 shook the confidence of Fausto Gresini’s widow in Ducati, and triggered rumours about the team's supposed negotiations with Honda - reports that have since been denied by the Japanese manufacturer.

Nadia Padovani, Gresini Racing

Nadia Padovani, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Qian Jun / MB Media via Getty Images

On Sunday afternoon, Ducati sporting director Mauro Grassilli met Padovani in the Goiania paddock alongside Gresini team manager Michele Masini. The meeting lasted around 25 minutes, with Grassilli offering a brief update afterwards.

 "Everything is going well, but now I cannot make comments, I will speak after Austin," said Grassilli in reference to the upcoming United States GP.

Sources from the Borgo Panigale manufacturer indicated that "the impression right now is that everything will remain the same," with VR46 and Gresini remaining as Ducati’s satellite teams

Rider salaries

What is expected to change, however, is the rider line-up. Pedro Acosta is widely tipped to join the factory squad, while Aldeguer’s move to VR46 reshuffles the available seats across Ducati’s structure - leaving three positions still to be finalised.

Another key element in the negotiations concerns rider salaries. Ducati currently pays the full wages of some riders placed in satellite teams, including Aldeguer and Fabio di Giannantonio.

From 2027, however, Ducati wants a revised model in which partner teams contribute financially towards rider contracts. VR46 is expected to take on part of Aldeguer’s salary under this arrangement, while similar terms are being discussed with Gresini.

Although this remains a point of negotiation, it is not viewed as a major obstacle, with a renewal between Ducati and Gresini expected to be confirmed in the coming days. 

Ducati team boss Davide Tardozzi said in an interview with Sky Italia that he expects Gresini to remain in the marque's 2027 roster.

"We don't want to lose them. They're an excellent team, we'll do everything we can to keep them with us, and I think they want to stay with Ducati," said Tardozzi, whose role is limited to the factory squad.

Photos from Brazil GP - Sunday

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Yamaha Factory Racing bike detail

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Racing Team

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Ducati Team bike detail

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Luca Marini, Honda HRC

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Yamaha Factory Racing bike detail

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Aprilia Racing bike detail

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Monster Energy girls

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Start action

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Joan Mir, Honda HRC

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Luca Marini, Honda HRC

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Enea Bastianini, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team, Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team, Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team, Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Brazil GP - Sunday, in photos
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Kimi Antonelli sparks Max Verstappen team-up hopes as he watches Nürburgring race

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