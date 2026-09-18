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MotoGP plans to introduce two qualifying sessions each weekend, following F1 model

The grid for sprint races could be decided by a dedicated qualifying next year

Oriol Puigdemont
Oriol Puigdemont
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Marc Marquez, Ducati Team, Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Marc Márquez, Ducati Team, Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Joe Klamar / AFP via Getty Images

MotoGP is planning to introduce two qualifying sessions each weekend, one for the main race and another for the sprint, following the model used by Formula 1, Motorsport.com has learned.

The initiative has already been put on the table at the dialogue forum involving the teams, the championship organisation and the manufacturers, with the proposal expected to be given the green light in the coming days so that it can be introduced from next season.

This is the format adopted by Formula 1 at events featuring a sprint, of which there will be 10 next year, up from six in 2026.

MotoGP currently relies on a single qualifying, which determines the grid for the both the sprint and the grand prix.

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Although the measure appears to have been well received by most of those involved, including both teams and manufacturers, the process of incorporating it into the regulations will still have to go through the appropriate procedural channels.

Before that happens, the schedule for each race weekend will have to be finalised. Motorsport.com understands that the main difference between the F1 and MotoGP models will be that MotoGP will leave the sprint until late afternoon. In F1, by contrast, the sprint takes place on Saturday morning, with Saturday afternoon reserved for qualifying for the main race.

Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

At the same time, Motorsport.com has learned that one of the parties involved is pushing for qualifying to be split into three sessions — Q1, Q2 and Q3 — following the format used in F1, rather than the two-stage system currently in place, with Q1 and Q2.

It is worth noting that it was precisely at Spielberg, where the Austrian Grand Prix will take place this Sunday, that MotoGP’s intention to introduce sprint races first emerged four years ago, something F1 had debuted that same year, in 2022.

Unlike its four-wheel counterpart, which initially opted for three sprint events before gradually increasing their number over the following seasons, MotoGP chose to standardise the format and make it a permanent feature at every event.

Interestingly, that decision was taken three years before Liberty Media completed its acquisition of Dorna, the rights holder for MotoGP, a deal that was finalised in mid-2025.

Regarding the format change introduced in MotoGP in 2023, riders have highlighted the level of stress and risk they are required to deal with.

Riders have only one free practice session, on Friday morning, before taking part in Practice, which creates the first split between those who progress directly to the second qualifying session (Q2) and those who have to go through the preliminary Q1 session.

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