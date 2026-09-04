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Pol Espargaro to replace Maverick Vinales again at Tech3 KTM

Vinales will miss next week's San Marino GP "as he continues his recovery", with Pol Espargaro once again replacing him

Rubén Carballo Rosa
Published:
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Tech3

After competing in the British and Aragon grands prix, Pol Espargaro will contest next week's San Marino Grand Prix with Tech3 KTM, replacing Maverick Vinales.

Vinales continues to recover from the injury he suffered last year to his left shoulder, in a qualifying crash at the Sachsenring. Since then, he’s had ups and downs in his recovery.

Vinales had to miss several races early in 2026 and eventually underwent surgery on 1 April to have a screw removed from the affected area which supposedly was the cause of his problems.

Despite the operation, the Spaniard has failed to and, since returning at Barcelona in mid-May, his performances and results have never been close to expectations.

It was expected that Vinales could return in form after the summer break, but he has been kept away from the track by his physical problems and the KTM/Tech3 conflict over his contract. Last month, Motorsport.com revealed KTM intended to drop Vinales altogether for the remainder of the season.

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"While our priority remains supporting Maverick in his recovery, we are pleased to have Pol back with us in Misano," explained Tech3 director Nicolas Goyon. "Pol knows the team very well and has already demonstrated his professionalism and commitment in his two latest appearances this season. Returning to MotoGP is never easy, but Pol brings valuable experience and we are looking forward to working with him again in San Marino. We wish Maverick a more satisfactory recovery and hope to see him again when he is ready."

Espargaro, who scored three points at Silverstone with 13th, went on to finish 16th in Aragon. He’s still developing KTM’s new 850cc prototype.

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