What makes MotoGP's hottest team different?

While the Ducati/Aprilia battle continues to dominate the headlines, MotoGP's supposed supporting cast has begun shaking up the established order. Fabio Di Giannantonio (VR46), Ai Ogura and Raul Fernandez (both Trackhouse) have all emerged to challenge the status quo.

Di Giannantonio has largely had to carry the fight on his own, with team-mate Franco Morbidelli struggling to match his pace. At Aprilia, however, Ogura and Fernandez have outperformed the factory team's spearheads, Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin, in recent races.

Across the last four race weekends, Ogura scored 91 points and Fernandez 70, both ahead of Martin (66) and Bezzecchi (44) over the same period. Only Marc Marquez, with 96 points during his comeback after shoulder surgery, has collected more than the Trackhouse duo. Their upward trajectory reached its peak at Assen, where they produced stunning one-two finishes in both Saturday's sprint and Sunday's grand prix.

Not even the most optimistic members of the American outfit could have imagined such a flawless weekend in the Netherlands. Fernandez led Ogura home in Saturday's sprint before the pair reversed positions in Sunday's main race, completing an even more remarkable feat.

It was an extraordinary achievement for a team that did not even exist in MotoGP three years ago, even if much of its current personnel had already worked together at the former RNF squad before that financially-troubled project collapsed. It was then, ahead of the 2024 season, that Trackhouse owner Justin Marks identified the opportunity to become the championship's flagship project in the United States.

Davide Brivio and Justin Marks Photo by: Trackhouse Racing Team

Initially, PJ Rashidi — whose background included Formula 1, NASCAR and a long spell at Alpinestars — was expected to lead Trackhouse's MotoGP operation. However, during the first pre-season tests in February 2024, Motorsport.com revealed that Davide Brivio would replace him.

Brivio's resume spoke for itself. He played a pivotal role in Yamaha's resurgence during Valentino Rossi's golden years, masterminded Suzuki's rebuilding project that culminated in Joan Mir's 2020 world title, and later served as racing director at Alpine in Formula 1.

Looking back, his appointment proved fundamental to Trackhouse's meteoric rise. The team left Assen sitting second in the teams' championship.

Unlike many MotoGP garages, which are typically run by engineers or former riders, Brivio brings a far more executive profile. Those who have worked with him consistently highlight two defining qualities: his analytical skills and his empathy.

"For him, the human side is one of the most important aspects," say people who know him well.

As Fernandez regularly points out, Brivio's influence — and, above all, the confidence he has instilled in him — has been instrumental in allowing the Spaniard to shut out the noise that has often surrounded his career and finally unlock his full potential.

"Davide has been my biggest supporter throughout this journey. I owe him enormously for being where I am today," Fernandez says.

Brivio's impact has arguably been even greater in Ogura's emergence. Signing the Japanese rider was a personal gamble that surprised many inside the paddock, particularly because Brivio committed to him before he had even secured the 2024 Moto2 world title.

Ogura's development has fully vindicated that decision. In the Netherlands, he delivered Japan's first premier-class grand prix victory in 22 years, since Makoto Tamada in 2004. His subsequent selection by Yamaha as one of its factory riders from 2027, alongside Martin, only reinforces Brivio's eye for talent.

"For any independent team, scoring a one-two finish is a dream," Brivio reflected. "Doing it in the sprint is already something special, but achieving it again in the grand prix means even more, especially considering we're the newest team in MotoGP."

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing, Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

He is also quick to acknowledge Aprilia's enormous technical progress. And proof of the tremendous step forward taken by the RS-GPs is clear, with the Noale prototypes locking out the top four positions on the grid in the Netherlands.

"The simplest explanation for what happened at Assen is that our riders found a way to go faster than the factory riders."

Brivio reserved special praise for Ogura — not only for his performance, but also for his working methods and values.

"Ai is one of the best riders I've ever worked with, and I've worked with many. I'll always remember him. He improves step by step, he's incredibly intelligent and knows how to learn from every experience. He never goes backwards. He also embodies so many of the values associated with Japanese culture. Coming through the Asia Talent Cup, I believe he can become an inspiration."

Nor did he overlook Fernandez's contribution.

"With Raul, we've managed to put him in the best possible position to show what he's capable of."

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing, Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing Foto de: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Brivio, however, has fewer than six months remaining in his current role before joining Honda.

At Barcelona, where his departure at the end of the season was officially announced, he already handed over responsibility for Trackhouse's long-term planning, including selecting the rider line-up for next year. Since Brno, that task has been led by Francesco Guidotti, while Brivio remains in charge of the team's sporting operations for the remainder of the 2026 campaign.

Trackhouse's priority is to secure Enea Bastianini, provided KTM releases the Italian from the unilateral renewal option that expires this Tuesday. At the same time, negotiations with Fernandez have intensified over a contract extension.

The main sticking point is the length of the deal: Fernandez would prefer a two-year contract, while Trackhouse is currently prepared to offer only one.

That is the first major issue awaiting Guidotti, whose challenge will be to match the legacy left by the man he will soon succeed.