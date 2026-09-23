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VR46 star warns adding sprint qualifying in MotoGP could go against riders’ health

With riders already stretched by a record-equalling calendar and intense race weekends, concerns have been raised about the impact of an additional qualifying session

Rachit Thukral Oriol Puigdemont
Published:
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Fabio di Giannantonio has expressed reservations about MotoGP’s sprint qualifying proposal, saying changes intended to improve the spectacle can sometimes come at the expense of riders’ health. 

Last week, Motorsport.com reported that MotoGP’s stakeholders are considering another overhaul of the weekend format, with an initiative being tabled to add a second qualifying for sprint races.

At present, the grid for both races is determined by a single qualifying, held immediately after the final practice session on Saturday morning.

The proposed change would bring MotoGP more in line with Formula 1, which holds separate qualifying sessions for sprint races and grands prix on its sprint weekends.

The measure has been mostly well received by those involved, including teams and manufacturers, and is expected to be ratified for the 2027 season.

However, two-time grand prix winner di Giannantonio believes such a change could have repercussions on riders, who are already dealing with a calendar that stretches to 22 rounds and 44 races.

Asked for his thoughts on the sprint qualifying proposal, the Italian said: “I really respect what MotoGP is trying to do, to bring as much joy as possible to the people. It's a pity that sometimes it goes a bit against the possible health of the riders. 

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Joe Klamar / AFP via Getty Images

“At the end, we are on two wheels, and when we crash, it's not just a little bang on the wall; it can be an injury, it can be something big.

“It’s becoming tougher and tougher to maintain the condition through the year for these pushing moments.”

Di Giannantonio also pointed to the limited influence riders have over decisions shaping the future of MotoGP, with the championship lacking an organisation akin to Formula 1’s Grand Prix Drivers’ Association. 

“Our opinion is a bit less important at the moment for the sport,” he said. “We are trying to put up the sport, so let's trust them and let's give it a go, that's it.”

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MotoGP introduced sprint races in 2023 to add another competitive element, with each grand prix weekend now featuring a half-distance contest. 

This move also brought a major overhaul of the weekend format, leaving riders with just a single straightforward session on Friday morning before they have to go on the attack in Practice to secure a spot in Q2.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Di Giannantonio believes the current weekend format is already demanding enough, saying he would prefer to have more “relaxed practice sessions” instead of another qualifying.

“What I'm saying is that on Friday you go 200% already, Saturday is [busy] and Sunday too,” he explained.

“So you can decide the schedule for us, it doesn't change anything at the end, you need to push anyway.

“It's true that the next year's bike is a bit slower, but with these bikes going at the end with this high level of everything, when you crash, you crash hard, so it would be better if we can have just some relaxed practice sessions.”

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