What Pedro Acosta told himself to avoid repeating his “most embarrassing mistake”
Acosta said he had to capitalise on the opportunity after making the “most embarrassing mistake” of his career in the Austria sprint
Pedro Acosta told himself that another crash in Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix could see him reach the end of his third MotoGP season without a grand prix victory.
Having thrown away a certain win in the sprint race a day earlier, the pressure was high on Acosta to build on his practice pace and deliver KTM a victory on its home turf.
A nasty fall in the warm-up session had already complicated the day, with the KTM mechanics having to rebuild his bike in a short amount of time before the start of the race in the afternoon.
But despite a poor start, Acosta quickly chipped away at his rivals, seizing the lead on lap nine of 28. Maintaining an advantage of a second for the remainder of the race, the Spaniard held his nerve until the finish line, helping KTM end a winless streak stretching back to the 2022 Thai GP.
Speaking in the post-race press conference, Acosta said he knew this was his best shot of victory with his long-term backer KTM, ahead of his high-profile move to Ducati in 2027.
“I was quite scared [at the beginning of the race]. First of all, I made the most embarrassing mistake of my career yesterday, and then this morning, I just crashed because I did not want to make a mistake," he said.
“It's true that when I went out, I said, ‘okay, if we crash today, I was already three years [into my MotoGP career] without a victory. [This chance] will not happen, if it doesn’t happen today.”
With Sunday’s result, Acosta became the first non-Aprilia/Ducati rider to win a dry-weather grand prix since Alex Rins’s triumph on an LCR Honda in 2023.
The 22-year-old said Aprilia and Ducati’s duopoly in MotoGP leaves few opportunities for other manufacturers to fight for race wins.
“There arrived one moment where it was personal because I was having the capacity to do it, but I was not having many opportunities in these three years because Ducati and Aprilia are in another world compared to the other three manufacturers," he said.
“In this kind of championship, you don't have many chances to do it. Yesterday hurt a lot. It was quite hard to understand that I was just putting this opportunity in the bin, but today paid off.”
Acosta’s sprint crash was entirely of his own making, as he missed the braking point for Turn 2 while reading the fuel meter on his dashboard.
After Sunday’s victory, Acosta recreated his crash in slow motion on the cooldown lap, allowing the bike to fall onto the tarmac before dropping to the ground himself.
Asked about the cheeky celebration, Acosta said “There was no other way. After the most ridiculous f**k-up of my career, there was no other way [to celebrate]."
Share Or Save This Story
The road to Pedro Acosta's maiden MotoGP win
Why KTM's Red Bull Ring advantage is looking particularly potent in 2026
Pedro Acosta may not win a MotoGP race on a KTM - and that’s not a failure
Maverick Vinales to make MotoGP return in post-Austrian GP Pirelli test
Pedro Acosta backed to win KTM’s home MotoGP race - “if there’s a place, it’s here”
Tech3 confirms Pol Espargaro for Austrian GP as Vinales' replacement
Latest news
Maverick Vinales to make MotoGP return in post-Austrian GP Pirelli test
What Pedro Acosta told himself to avoid repeating his “most embarrassing mistake”
Jorge Martin shelves arm pump surgery idea after strong Austrian GP
Marc Marquez feared Austrian GP retirement as he explains cause of struggles
Are Aprilia riders making it too easy for Marc Marquez to win the 2026 MotoGP title?
What we learned from MotoGP’s decisive San Marino Grand Prix
Pedro Acosta may not win a MotoGP race on a KTM - and that’s not a failure
Will the 2026 MotoGP title fight boil down to these three riders?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments