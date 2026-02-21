Skip to main content

Qualifying report
NASCAR Cup Atlanta

Atlanta NASCAR Cup qualifying cancelled, Tyler Reddick on pole

The newly crowned Daytona 500 will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday's NASCAR Cup race

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Daytona 500 winner Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Daytona 500 winner Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

Unfortunately, rain showers and lightning prevented NASCAR from holding Cup Series qualifying on Saturday morning. Instead, the metric will set the starting lineup. The system was slightly altered for 2026, so now it's just an average of the car's place in the owner standings (30%), and the entry's finish in the most recent race (70%). 

As a result, championship leader and Daytona 500 winner Tyler Reddick will start from pole position on Sunday, and the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota granted the preferred pit box for the second race of the 2026 season. Joey Logano, who won his Duel race and finished third (while crashing) in the 500, will join him on the front row in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start third, Chase Elliott fourth, and Brad Keselowski fifth. Zane Smith, Chris Buescher, Riley Herbst, Bubba Wallace, and Josh Berry will fill out the remainder of the top ten.

Some notables starting outside the top 20 include Ross Chastain in 21st, Ryan Blaney 22nd, Ryan Preece 26th, Shane van Gisbergen 28th, Denny Hamlin 29th, Austin Cindric 30th, Connor Zilisch 31st, Christopher Bell 32nd, Chase Briscoe 34th, and Alex Bowman 36th.

Full starting lineup for NASCAR Cup at Atlanta

Pos. Driver
1 Tyler Reddick
2 Joey Logano
3 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
4 Chase Elliott
5 Brad Keselowski
6 Zane Smith
7 Chris Buescher
8 Riley Herbst
9 Bubba Wallace
10 Josh Berry
11 Noah Gragson
12 Daniel Suarez
13 William Byron
14 Kyle Busch
15 Carson Hocevar
16 Kyle Larson
17 Ty Dillon
18 Cody Ware
19 AJ Allmendinger
20 Michael McDowell
21 Ross Chastain
22 Ryan Blaney
23 Erik Jones
24 John-Hunter Nemechek
25 Ty Gibbs
26 Ryan Preece
27 Cole Custer
28 Shane van Gisbergen
29 Denny Hamlin
30 Austin Cindric
31 Connor Zilisch
32 Christopher Bell
33 Austin Dillon
34 Chase Briscoe
35 Todd Gilliland
36 Alex Bowman
37 BJ McLeod
38 JJ Yeley

