Two NASCAR Cup car chiefs ejected after Atlanta inspection failures

Following NASCAR Cup Series inspection at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta), NASCAR has revealed that two Chevrolet teams failed pre-qualifying inspection twice.

The first was Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. Car chief Ryan Chism has been ejected and can take no further part in the race weekend from the track, and the team will lose pit stall selection. Dillon's car passed on its third attempt.

The second driver/team to fail inspection twice was BJ McLeod and the No. 78 Live-Fast Motorsports Chevrolets -- a part-time, unchartered entry. Car chief Ryan Henderson has been ejected, and the team will also lose their pit stall selection for the upcoming race weekend.

NASCAR noted that the No. 78 will be inspected in the morning for their third attempt, as they have still yet to pass. Another failure would result in a drive-through penalty at the start of Sunday's race, and being forced to sit out qualifying.

But should McLeod's car clear on the third attempt, then both he -- like Dillon, will still be allowed to qualify and will retain his starting position. Qualifying is currently scheduled for 11am, EST. on Saturday.