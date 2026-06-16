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NASCAR Cup

Chris Buescher signs multi-year contract extension with RFK Racing

Buescher will continue to drive the No. 17 Ford for several years to come

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Chris Buescher, RFK Racing

Chris Buescher, RFK Racing

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

RFK Racing has announced a multi-year contract extension for Chris Buescher, keeping him as the driver of the No. 17 Ford for the foreseeable future.

 Buescher, 33, became part of Roush's driver development program all the way back in 2009, and won the 2015 NASCAR O'Reilly Series championship with the team. He now has nearly 400 starts in Cup with six wins (five with RFK), and has been driving the No. 17 full-time since the start of the 2020 season

“RFK Racing has been home for most of my racing career, and that’s something I don’t take for granted,” said Buescher in a release from the team. “I’ve grown up with this organization, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built together over the last several years. The direction we’re heading, the people we have in place, and the commitment throughout the company make me excited about the future. I’m grateful to Mr. Jack, Brad, Fenway Sports Group and everyone at RFK Racing for their belief in me. I’m looking forward to continuing to chase wins and championships together.”

Race winner Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Castrol Edge Ford Mustang in victory lane

Race winner Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Castrol Edge Ford Mustang in victory lane

Buescher is currently the only RFK driver inside the Chase with ten races left in the regular season, sitting a strong seventh in the standings. He is also responsible for five of team's last six Cup Series victories, including a three-win season in 2023 that hasn't been matched by any Roush driver since Matt Kenseth 14 years ago.

"Chris has been part of this organization for most of his professional career, and there is a tremendous amount of pride in seeing what he has become,” said team founder and co-owner Jack Roush. “He is an exceptional driver, but just as importantly, he is the kind of person who makes our organization stronger. His work ethic, intelligence and commitment to our success have earned the respect of everyone at RFK Racing, and we're proud that his story with us will continue."

Added RFK Racing co-owner and teammate Brad Keselowski: “Chris is everything you want in a race car driver and teammate. His talent behind the wheel speaks for itself, but what really separates him is his professionalism, preparation and commitment to making everyone around him better. He’s been instrumental in the progress we’ve made as an organization, and we’re excited to continue building toward our goals together.”

 
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