Full entry list for San Diego triple-header NASCAR weekend at Naval Base Coronado

The official entry lists for this weekend's NASCAR triple-header at Naval Base Coronado have been released, and there will be no shortage of action from Friday through Sunday.

Check out our official viewer's guide for the event HERE for more info, or keep reading to see who is competing in these races. There are 39 Cup entries, 37 O'Reilly entries, and 35 Truck entries.

Along with the 36 chartered Cup teams, 23XI Racing will enter a fourth car with Corey Heim in the No. 67, while Trackhouse Racing is bringing back Project 91 with ex-F1 driver Kevin Magnussen making his debut. Legacy Motor Club is also entering a third car, with team co-owner and 7x Cup champion Jimmie Johnson driving the No. 84 in his home race.

No full-time drivers are allowed to take part in multiple races this year, with an exception for Austin Hill due to the tragic circumstances that have him driving for RCR in Cup. Part-time drivers may cross between divisions, which Johnson is doing. Along with Cup, he is also running the Truck race with TRICON -- his first NCTS start since 2008.

Jesse Iwuji, an officer in the United States Navy Reserves, will be making his first O'Reilly start of the year.

Some other notable entries is in Trucks include with Trackhouse founder Justin Marks driving for Spire, Brendan Gaughan making a surprise return to the seat with McAnally Hilgemann Racing, and Jamie McMurray coming out of retirement to drive a Ram truck for Kaulig Racing.

The track is 3.4-miles long, and this will be the first time the base has ever hosted a NASCAR race weekend.

NASCAR Cup Series 'Anduril 250' entry list for San Diego

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series entry list for San Diego

No. Driver Team 0 Alex Labbe SS-Green Light Racing 00 Sheldon Creed Haas Factory Team 1 Carson Kvapil JR Motorsports 02 Ryan Ellis Young's Motorsports 2 Jesse Love Richard Childress Racing 07 Josh Bilicki SS-Green Light Racing 7 Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports 8 Sammy Smith JR Motorsports 17 Corey Day Hendrick Motorsports 18 William Sawalich Joe Gibbs Racing 19 Brent Crews Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Brandon Jones Joe Gibbs Racing 21 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing 24 Harrison Burton Sam Hunt Racing 26 Dean Thompson Sam Hunt Racing 27 Jeb Burton Jordan Anderson Racing 28 Kyle Sieg RSS Racing 31 Blaine Perkins Jordan Anderson Racing 32 Andrew Patterson Jordan Anderson Racing 35 Dawson Cram Jose Gase Motorsports 39 Ryan Sieg RSS Racing 41 Sam Mayer Haas Factory Team 42 Baltazar Leguizamon Young's Motorsports 44 Brennan Poole Alpha Prime Racing 45 Lavar Scott Alpha Prime Racing 48 Patrick Staropoli Big Machine Racing 50 Preston Pardus Pardus Racing Inc. 51 Jeremy Clements Jeremy Clements Racing 53 Joey Gase Joey Gase Motorsports 54 Taylor Gray Joe Gibbs Racing 55 Brad Perez Joey Gase Motorsports 87 Austin Green Peterson Racing 88 Rajah Caruth JR Motorsports 91 Jesse Iwuji DGM Racing x JIM 92 Leland Honeyman Jr. DGM Racing x JIM 96 Anthony Alfredo Viking Motorsports 99 Parker Retzlaff Viking Motorsports

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entry list for San Diego

No. Driver Team 1 Jimmie Johnson TRICON Garage 2 Jackson Lee Team Reaume 5 Adam Andretti TRICON Garage 7 Connor Mosack Spire Motorsports 9 Grant Enfinger CR7 Motorsports 10 Corey LaJoie Kaulig Racing 11 Kaden Honeycutt TRICON Garage 12 Brenden Queen Kaulig Racing 13 Cole Butcher ThorSport Racing 14 Mini Tyrrell Kaulig Racing 15 Tanner Gray TRICON Garage 16 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing 17 Gio Ruggiero TRICON Garage 18 Tyler Ankrum McAnally–Hilgemann Racing 19 Daniel Hemric McAnally–Hilgemann Racing 20 Brendan Gaughan McAnally-Hilgemann Racing 22 Austin Varco Team Reaume 25 Jamie McMurray Kaulig Racing 26 Dawson Sutton Rackley W.A.R. 33 Frankie Muniz Team Reaume 34 Layne Riggs Front Row Motorsports 38 Chandler Smith Front Row Motorsports 42 Tyler Reif Niece Motorsports 44 Andrés Pérez de Lara Niece Motorsports 45 Landen Lewis Niece Motorsports 52 Stewart Friesen Halmar-Friesen Racing 56 Timmy Hill Hill Motorsports 62 Kaz Grala Halmar-Friesen Racing 75 Parker Kligerman Henderson Motorsports 76 Nathan Nicholson Freedom Racing Enterprises 77 Justin Marks Spire Motorsports 81 Kris Wright McAnally–Hilgemann Racing 88 Ty Majeski ThorSport Racing 91 Christian Eckes McAnally–Hilgemann Racing 98 Jake Garcia ThorSport Racing 99 Ben Rhodes ThorSport Racing