Christopher Bell's NASCAR Cup crew chief sidelined by injury
NASCAR Cup driver Christopher Bell will be without his crew chief for several weeks with the start of the 2024 playoffs approaching.
Adam Stevens, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry
Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images
In a statement released on Monday, Joe Gibbs Racing said Adam Stevens, crew chief for Bell’s No. 20 Toyota team suffered a double knee injury during a recent family vacation.
Stevens, who has worked with Bell since the 2021 season, underwent successful surgery to repair both knees and will work remotely “for a few weeks.”
Car chief Chris Sherwood will take over at-track crew chief responsibilities beginning with this weekend’s race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway while Stevens works from the “war room” at JGR headquarters.
“I hate that I won’t be at the track for a few weeks, but I will be fully engaged remotely. I am very thankful for the depth and strength of this No. 20 team and don’t anticipate my physical absence having any effect on our performance,” Stevens said.
“The surgery went well, and I will be back at the track in a few weeks.”
So far this season, Bell has three victories – Phoenix, Charlotte and New Hampshire – and is currently eighth in the series standings.
Together, the duo has won nine races and 11 poles with Bell advancing to the Championship 4 the last two seasons. His best series finish was third in 2022.
Bell has been very consistent at Richmond so far in his Cup career.
He has top-five and six top-10 finishes in eight career starts. In the spring race, Bell rebounded from a speeding penalty to finish sixth. Overall, he has finished sixth or better in six of the past seven races at the Virginia short track.
“Richmond is going to be a little bit different this time around with the option tire being introduced to points racing,” Bell said. “Nobody is quite sure how it’s going to go, but I’m sure we will learn a lot in our practice session on Saturday.”
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Corey Heim inherits CARS Tour win after Lapcevich DQ
Cindric: Penske’s IndyCar partnership with Foyt ‘helps each other’
McDowell's crew chief Travis Peterson to join him at Spire
Gradient Racing switching to Ford for 2025 IMSA season
Prime
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments