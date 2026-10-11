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NASCAR Cup Charlotte II

Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Charlotte II

Even with his lowest finish of the Chase so far, Kyle Larson extended his points advantage over Denny Hamlin

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
General view

General view

Kyle Larson finished sixth at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and while that was his worst finish of the Chase so far, he still managed to extend his advantage over Denny Hamlin in the championship. He's now 49pts ahead, adding nine points to his total.

However, both Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe gained some ground, Bell now 51pts back and Briscoe 65pts behind.

With his second consecutive race win, Briscoe was again the biggest mover in the Chase standings, jumping two positions from sixth to fourth. Joey Logano was the biggest loser, falling two positions from fourth to sixth.

There are just four races left in the 2026 NASCAR Cup season, heading to Phoenix Raceway for the 32nd of 36 rounds next weekend.

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2026 NASCAR Cup points after Charlotte II (Race 32 of 36)

Pos. Driver Points

Positions gained or lost
Kyle Larson 2367 --
2 Denny Hamlin 2318 --
3 Christopher Bell 2316 --
4 Chase Briscoe 2302 +2
5 Ryan Blaney 2282 --
6 Joey Logano 2275 -2
7 Tyler Reddick 2253 --
8 Austin Cindric 2222 +1
9 Ty Gibbs 2211 -1
10 Carson Hocevar 2187 +1
11 Bubba Wallace 2182 -1
12 Chase Elliott 2182 +1
13 William Byron 2159 -1
14 Daniel Suarez 2152 --
15 Chris Buescher 2151 --
16 Ryan Preece 2140 --
CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE
17 Shane van Gisbergen 718 --
18 Brad Keselowski 662 --
19 Ross Chastain 642 --
20 Michael McDowell 615 --
21 Erik Jones 595 --
22 AJ Allmendinger 560 --
23 Todd Gilliland 557 --
24 Josh Berry 550 +1
25 Austin Dillon 539 -1
26 Alex Bowman 504 --
27 Zane Smith 501 +1
28 John Hunter Nemechek 499 -1
29 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 474 --
30 Riley Herbst 465 --
31 Noah Gragson 406 --
32 Cole Custer 397 --
33 Ty Dillon 346 --
34 Connor Zilisch 343 --
35 Cody Ware 235 --
36 Casey Mears 13 --
37 Kevin Magnussen 11 --
38 Jimmie Johnson 9 --
39 Katherine Legge 8 --
40 BJ McLeod 8 --

Note: Kyle Busch scored 217 points before his tragic passing, and we have followed NASCAR's decision to no longer classify Busch in the weekly driver standings.

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