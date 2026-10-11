Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Charlotte II
Even with his lowest finish of the Chase so far, Kyle Larson extended his points advantage over Denny Hamlin
General view
Kyle Larson finished sixth at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and while that was his worst finish of the Chase so far, he still managed to extend his advantage over Denny Hamlin in the championship. He's now 49pts ahead, adding nine points to his total.
However, both Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe gained some ground, Bell now 51pts back and Briscoe 65pts behind.
With his second consecutive race win, Briscoe was again the biggest mover in the Chase standings, jumping two positions from sixth to fourth. Joey Logano was the biggest loser, falling two positions from fourth to sixth.
There are just four races left in the 2026 NASCAR Cup season, heading to Phoenix Raceway for the 32nd of 36 rounds next weekend.
2026 NASCAR Cup points after Charlotte II (Race 32 of 36)
|Pos.
|Driver
|Points
|
Positions gained or lost
|1
|Kyle Larson
|2367
|--
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|2318
|--
|3
|Christopher Bell
|2316
|--
|4
|Chase Briscoe
|2302
|+2
|5
|Ryan Blaney
|2282
|--
|6
|Joey Logano
|2275
|-2
|7
|Tyler Reddick
|2253
|--
|8
|Austin Cindric
|2222
|+1
|9
|Ty Gibbs
|2211
|-1
|10
|Carson Hocevar
|2187
|+1
|11
|Bubba Wallace
|2182
|-1
|12
|Chase Elliott
|2182
|+1
|13
|William Byron
|2159
|-1
|14
|Daniel Suarez
|2152
|--
|15
|Chris Buescher
|2151
|--
|16
|Ryan Preece
|2140
|--
|CHASE CUTLINE
|CHASE CUTLINE
|CHASE CUTLINE
|CHASE CUTLINE
|17
|Shane van Gisbergen
|718
|--
|18
|Brad Keselowski
|662
|--
|19
|Ross Chastain
|642
|--
|20
|Michael McDowell
|615
|--
|21
|Erik Jones
|595
|--
|22
|AJ Allmendinger
|560
|--
|23
|Todd Gilliland
|557
|--
|24
|Josh Berry
|550
|+1
|25
|Austin Dillon
|539
|-1
|26
|Alex Bowman
|504
|--
|27
|Zane Smith
|501
|+1
|28
|John Hunter Nemechek
|499
|-1
|29
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|474
|--
|30
|Riley Herbst
|465
|--
|31
|Noah Gragson
|406
|--
|32
|Cole Custer
|397
|--
|33
|Ty Dillon
|346
|--
|34
|Connor Zilisch
|343
|--
|35
|Cody Ware
|235
|--
|36
|Casey Mears
|13
|--
|37
|Kevin Magnussen
|11
|--
|38
|Jimmie Johnson
|9
|--
|39
|Katherine Legge
|8
|--
|40
|BJ McLeod
|8
|--
Note: Kyle Busch scored 217 points before his tragic passing, and we have followed NASCAR's decision to no longer classify Busch in the weekly driver standings.
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