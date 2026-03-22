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Results
NASCAR Cup Darlington

Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Darlington I

Reddick is now 95 points ahead of his closest competition in the NASCAR Cup Series championship

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace lead the field to the green flag, 23XI Racing Toyotas

Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace lead the field to the green flag, 23XI Racing Toyotas

Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

After four wins in the first six races, Tyler Reddick holds a monumental points lead in the regular season standings. He is now enjoying his biggest lead yet, 95 points ahead as Ryan Blaney moves back into the runner-up spot after a tough day for Bubba Wallace.

Around the cutline, Daniel Suarez has now moved back inside the top 16 while his Spire teammate Michael McDowell drops below.

The biggest gainer was Austin Cindric, who jumped from 30th to 21st in points with a top-five finish, while his Penske teammate Joey Logano went the other way. A disasterous day for the three-time champion dropped him five positions from 11th to the Chase bubble -- 16th.

Read Also:

2026 NASCAR Cup points after Darlington I (Race 6 of 36)

Pos. Driver Points

Positions gained or loss
1 Tyler Reddick  325 --
2 Ryan Blaney 230 +1
3 Bubba Wallace 205 -1
4 Denny Hamlin 203 --
5 Chase Elliott 194 --
6 William Byron 191 +2
7 Chris Buescher 188 +2
8 Christopher Bell 182 -2
9 Brad Keselowski 182 +3
10 Kyle Larson 176 -3
11 Ty Gibbs 173 -1
12 Ryan Preece 154 +1
13 Carson Hocevar 151 +2
14 Daniel Suarez 150 +3
15 Shane van Gisbergen 140 +1
16 Joey Logano 139 -5
CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE
17 Michael McDowell 139 -3
18 AJ Allmendinger 124 --
19 Zane Smith 123 --
20 Ross Chastain 115 --
21 Austin Cindric 109 +9
22 Chase Briscoe 108 +4
23 Kyle Busch 106 -1
24 Erik Jones 103 +3
25 John Hunter Nemechek 101 -4
26 Austin Dillon 93 -2
27 Riley Herbst 88 -4
28 Ty Dillon 86 -3
29 Noah Gragson 84 -1
30 Todd Gilliland 82 +1
31 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 80 -2
32 Josh Berry 76 --
33 Connor Zilisch 69 +2
34 Cole Custer 61 --
35 Cody Ware 53 -2
36 Alex Bowman 23 --
37 Casey Mears 9 --
38 BJ McLeod 3 --

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