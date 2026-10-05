Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Las Vegas II

After rallying back from one lap down to finish second, Kyle Larson extended his championship lead over Denny Hamlin from +26pts to +40pts as the 2026 NASCAR Cup Chase crosses the halfway point. Hamlin finished 16th after an early spin derailed his day.

Battling power steering issues, Christopher Bell finished 23rd but he remains third in the standings, now 55 points behind.

With his big win in Vegas, Chase Briscoe cut nearly 40 points out of his deficit to Larson, and is now 84 points behind while jumping two positions to sixth, making him this week's biggest mover.

Ty Gibbs fell two spots from sixth to eighth as a result, making him the biggest loser in the Chase standings. Of note, Daniel Suarez also jumped two positions to 14th, and Ryan Preece lost two positions and is now last in the 16-driver Chase standings.

2026 NASCAR Cup points after Las Vegas II (Race 31 of 36)

Note: Kyle Busch scored 217 points before his tragic passing, and we have followed NASCAR's decision to no longer classify Busch in the weekly driver standings.

Watch: Briscoe wins Las Vegas nail-biter as Larson, Reddick tangle late