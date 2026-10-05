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NASCAR Cup Las Vegas II

Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Las Vegas II

Kyle Larson further cemented his place atop the championship standings after a difficult day for Denny Hamlin

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Kyle Larson towed away after crash, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet; Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Kyle Larson towed away after crash, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet; Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

After rallying back from one lap down to finish second, Kyle Larson extended his championship lead over Denny Hamlin from +26pts to +40pts as the 2026 NASCAR Cup Chase crosses the halfway point. Hamlin finished 16th after an early spin derailed his day.

Battling power steering issues, Christopher Bell finished 23rd but he remains third in the standings, now 55 points behind.

With his big win in Vegas, Chase Briscoe cut nearly 40 points out of his deficit to Larson, and is now 84 points behind while jumping two positions to sixth, making him this week's biggest mover.

Ty Gibbs fell two spots from sixth to eighth as a result, making him the biggest loser in the Chase standings. Of note, Daniel Suarez also jumped two positions to 14th, and Ryan Preece lost two positions and is now last in the 16-driver Chase standings.

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2026 NASCAR Cup points after Las Vegas II (Race 31 of 36)

Pos. Driver Points

Positions gained or lost
Kyle Larson 2318 --
2 Denny Hamlin 2278 --
3 Christopher Bell 2263 --
4 Joey Logano 2247 --
5 Ryan Blaney 2238 --
6 Chase Briscoe 2234 +2
7 Tyler Reddick 2212 --
8 Ty Gibbs 2208 -2
9 Austin Cindric 2190 --
10 Bubba Wallace 2181 --
11 Carson Hocevar 2160 --
12 William Byron 2158 --
13 Chase Elliott 2155 --
14 Daniel Suarez 2123 +2
15 Chris Buescher 2122 --
16 Daniel Suarez 2118 -2
CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE
17 Shane van Gisbergen 688 --
18 Brad Keselowski 654 --
19 Ross Chastain 621 --
20 Michael McDowell 597 --
21 Erik Jones 582 --
22 AJ Allmendinger 551 +1
23 Todd Gilliland 542 -1
24 Austin Dillon 528 --
25 Josh Berry 514 --
26 Alex Bowman 503 +2
27 John Hunter Nemechek 497 -1
28 Zane Smith 484 -1
29 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 460 --
30 Riley Herbst 446 --
31 Noah Gragson 394 --
32 Cole Custer 387 --
33 Ty Dillon 339 --
34 Connor Zilisch 327 --
35 Cody Ware 229 --
36 Casey Mears 13 --
37 Kevin Magnussen 11 --
38 Jimmie Johnson 9 --
39 Katherine Legge 8 --
40 BJ McLeod 4 --

Note: Kyle Busch scored 217 points before his tragic passing, and we have followed NASCAR's decision to no longer classify Busch in the weekly driver standings.

Watch: Briscoe wins Las Vegas nail-biter as Larson, Reddick tangle late

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