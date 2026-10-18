NASCAR Cup Phoenix II
Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Phoenix II
Larson's Phoenix DNF brings six other drivers within 56 points of the championship lead
Nick DeGroot
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 11:20 PM
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Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports
Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images
The championship picture has completely changed with just three races left in the 2026 NASCAR Cup season. Championship leader Kyle Larson wrecked out of the race due to a cut tire, finishing 34th and scoring just three points.
Christopher Bell is now second, just 5pts back of the lead while the top seven in the championship have just 56 points between them all. Chase Briscoe is third, 24 points behind.
Denny Hamlin suffered a flat tire and a speeding penalty at Phoenix, dropping down to fourth, but he still gained a little bit of ground. He was 49pts behind Larson, but is now 31pts back following Larson's DNF.
Two Penske drivers made huge gains, as Blaney and Logano erased at least half of their deficit to the leader. Tyler Reddick won the race, and pulls within 56pts of the championship lead.
The biggest mover in the Chase standings was Chase Elliott, jumping two positions to tenth with a third-place finish. Hamlin was the biggest loser, falling from second to fourth.
In the best of the rest battle for 17th, Shane van Gisbergen is now 46pts ahead of Brad Keselowski and 56pts ahead of teammate Ross Chastain.
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NASCAR CupOfficial race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Phoenix II
2026 NASCAR Cup points after Phoenix II (Race 33 of 36)
Pos. Driver Points
Positions gained or lost
1 Kyle Larson 2370 -- 2 Christopher Bell 2365 +1 3 Chase Briscoe 2346 +1 4 Denny Hamlin 2339 -2 5 Ryan Blaney 2330 -- 6 Joey Logano 2326 -- 7 Tyler Reddick 2314 -- 8 Austin Cindric 2240 -- 9 Ty Gibbs 2238 -- 10 Chase Elliott 2221 +2 11 Carson Hocevar 2212 -1 12 Bubba Wallace 2208 -1 13 Daniel Suarez 2182 +1 14 William Byron 2180 -1 15 Chris Buescher 2166 -- 16 Ryan Preece 2159 -- CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE 17 Shane van Gisbergen 729 -- 18 Brad Keselowski 683 -- 19 Ross Chastain 673 -- 20 Michael McDowell 616 -- 21 Erik Jones 607 -- 22 Josh Berry 584 +2 23 Todd Gilliland 582 -- 24 AJ Allmendinger 574 -2 25 Austin Dillon 540 -- 26 Zane Smith 523 +1 27 Alex Bowman 512 -1 28 John Hunter Nemechek 503 -- 29 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 481 -- 30 Riley Herbst 470 -- 31 Noah Gragson 430 -- 32 Cole Custer 407 -- 33 Connor Zilisch 360 +1 34 Ty Dillon 352 -1 35 Cody Ware 235 -- 36 Casey Mears 13 -- 37 Kevin Magnussen 11 -- 38 Jimmie Johnson 9 -- 39 Katherine Legge 8 -- 40 BJ McLeod 8 --
Note: Kyle Busch scored 217 points before his tragic passing, and we have followed NASCAR's decision to no longer classify Busch in the weekly driver standings.
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