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NASCAR Cup Phoenix II

Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Phoenix II

Reddick earned his first win six months after an impressive final restart from the 23XI Racing driver

Nick DeGroot

Nick DeGroot

Published: Oct 18, 2026, 10:39 PM

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Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Photo by: Chris Graythen Getty Images

Tyler Reddick put the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota back into Victory Lane with a big win at Phoenix Raceway. He beat Ryan Blaney by 0.801s at the checkered flag, leading just 18 laps.

Chase Elliott finished third, Christopher Bell fourth, and part-timer Corey Heim impressed again with a fifth-place finish.

The race featured six cautions for 43 laps, and 21 lead changes between ten different drivers. Bell led the most laps at 85, followed by Logano at 84, and Wallace at 52.

Logano also swept the stages, taking 20 additional points for his Stage 1 and Stage 2 wins.

Of the 37 starters, 27 ended the race on the lead lap with three DNFs -- Austin Dillon, Cody Ware, and championship leader Kyle Larson.

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NASCAR Cup Phoenix II race results

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap int pits laps led retirement pts best time best lap 1 45 USA Tyler Reddick Toyota 312 3:01'23.671     10 18   61 27.468 2 2 12 USA Ryan Blaney Ford 312 3:01'24.472 0.801 0.801 11 51   48 27.101 2 3 9 USA Chase Elliott Chevrolet 312 3:01'26.595 2.924 2.123 10     39 27.470 52 4 20 USA Christopher Bell Toyota 312 3:01'27.378 3.707 0.783 11 85   49 27.352 70 5 67 USA Corey Heim Toyota 312 3:01'27.864 4.193 0.486 10       27.651 272 6 22 USA Joey Logano Ford 312 3:01'28.747 5.076 0.883 11 84   51 27.187 2 7 7 MEX Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 312 3:01'29.220 5.549 0.473 10     30 27.693 2 8 19 USA Chase Briscoe Toyota 312 3:01'30.754 7.083 1.534 10 13   44 27.335 2 9 1 USA Ross Chastain Chevrolet 312 3:01'30.822 7.151 0.068 11     31 27.616 269 10 54 USA Ty Gibbs Toyota 312 3:01'30.929 7.258 0.107 10 2   27 27.664 131 11 21 USA Josh Berry Ford 312 3:01'31.116 7.445 0.187 11 1   34 27.527 4 12 77 USA Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 312 3:01'31.816 8.145 0.700 11     25 27.414 129 13 4 USA Noah Gragson Ford 312 3:01'32.249 8.578 0.433 9     24 27.907 127 14 34 USA Todd Gilliland Ford 312 3:01'32.470 8.799 0.221 11     25 27.806 3 15 38 USA Zane Smith Ford 312 3:01'32.999 9.328 0.529 10     22 27.820 52 16 6 USA Brad Keselowski Ford 312 3:01'33.767 10.096 0.768 10     21 27.724 70 17 23 USA Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 312 3:01'33.784 10.113 0.017 11 52   26 27.470 232 18 60 USA Ryan Preece Ford 312 3:01'34.952 11.281 1.168 11     19 27.790 272 19 2 USA Austin Cindric Ford 312 3:01'35.273 11.602 0.321 11     18 27.712 272 20 88 USA Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 312 3:01'35.416 11.745 0.143 11     17 27.524 3 21 24 USA William Byron Chevrolet 312 3:01'35.702 12.031 0.286 11 2   21 27.519 52 22 17 USA Chris Buescher Ford 312 3:01'36.777 13.106 1.075 11     15 27.797 270 23 16 USA AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 312 3:01'36.784 13.113 0.007 10     14 27.915 271 24 33 USA Austin Hill Chevrolet 312 3:01'37.358 13.687 0.574 11       27.729 125 25 43 USA Erik Jones Toyota 312 3:01'38.765 15.094 1.407 11     12 27.790 127 26 97 NZL Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 312 3:01'38.971 15.300 0.206 11     11 27.940 128 27 41 USA Cole Custer Chevrolet 312 3:01'39.116 15.445 0.145 10     10 27.840 126 28 11 USA Denny Hamlin Toyota 311 3:01'34.155 1 Lap 1 Lap 11 4   21 27.469 52 29 48 USA Alex Bowman Chevrolet 311 3:01'37.335 1 Lap 3.180 9     8 27.695 276 30 47 USA Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 311 3:01'38.136 1 Lap 0.801 9     7 27.947 273 31 10 USA Ty Dillon Chevrolet 310 3:01'40.991 2 Laps 1 Lap 11     6 27.964 126 32 35 USA Riley Herbst Toyota 308 3:01'41.810 4 Laps 2 Laps 11     5 27.974 2 33 42 USA John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 307 3:01'40.239 5 Laps 1 Lap 10     4 27.941 126 34 5 USA Kyle Larson Chevrolet 281 2:39'53.768 31 Laps 26 Laps 9   Accident 3 27.702 130 35 51 USA Cody Ware Chevrolet 220 2:05'44.415 92 Laps 61 Laps 5   Accident 2 27.978 129 36 71 USA Michael McDowell Chevrolet 201 3:01'39.720 111 Laps 19 Laps 8     1 27.505 121 37 3 USA Austin Dillon Chevrolet 155 1:24'47.032 157 Laps 46 Laps 6   Accident 1 27.656 126

 

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