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NASCAR Cup Phoenix II

Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Phoenix II

Reddick earned his first win six months after an impressive final restart from the 23XI Racing driver

Nick DeGroot

Published: Oct 18, 2026, 10:39 PM

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Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Photo by: Chris Graythen Getty Images

Tyler Reddick put the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota back into Victory Lane with a big win at Phoenix Raceway. He beat Ryan Blaney by 0.801s at the checkered flag, leading just 18 laps.

Chase Elliott finished third, Christopher Bell fourth, and part-timer Corey Heim impressed again with a fifth-place finish.

The race featured six cautions for 43 laps, and 21 lead changes between ten different drivers. Bell led the most laps at 85, followed by Logano at 84, and Wallace at 52.

Logano also swept the stages, taking 20 additional points for his Stage 1 and Stage 2 wins.

Of the 37 starters, 27 ended the race on the lead lap with three DNFs -- Austin Dillon, Cody Ware, and championship leader Kyle Larson.

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NASCAR Cup Phoenix II race results

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap int pits laps led retirement pts best time best lap 1 45 Tyler Reddick Toyota 312 3:01'23.671 10 18 61 27.468 2 2 12 Ryan Blaney Ford 312 3:01'24.472 0.801 0.801 11 51 48 27.101 2 3 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 312 3:01'26.595 2.924 2.123 10 39 27.470 52 4 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 312 3:01'27.378 3.707 0.783 11 85 49 27.352 70 5 67 Corey Heim Toyota 312 3:01'27.864 4.193 0.486 10 27.651 272 6 22 Joey Logano Ford 312 3:01'28.747 5.076 0.883 11 84 51 27.187 2 7 7 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 312 3:01'29.220 5.549 0.473 10 30 27.693 2 8 19 Chase Briscoe Toyota 312 3:01'30.754 7.083 1.534 10 13 44 27.335 2 9 1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 312 3:01'30.822 7.151 0.068 11 31 27.616 269 10 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 312 3:01'30.929 7.258 0.107 10 2 27 27.664 131 11 21 Josh Berry Ford 312 3:01'31.116 7.445 0.187 11 1 34 27.527 4 12 77 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 312 3:01'31.816 8.145 0.700 11 25 27.414 129 13 4 Noah Gragson Ford 312 3:01'32.249 8.578 0.433 9 24 27.907 127 14 34 Todd Gilliland Ford 312 3:01'32.470 8.799 0.221 11 25 27.806 3 15 38 Zane Smith Ford 312 3:01'32.999 9.328 0.529 10 22 27.820 52 16 6 Brad Keselowski Ford 312 3:01'33.767 10.096 0.768 10 21 27.724 70 17 23 Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 312 3:01'33.784 10.113 0.017 11 52 26 27.470 232 18 60 Ryan Preece Ford 312 3:01'34.952 11.281 1.168 11 19 27.790 272 19 2 Austin Cindric Ford 312 3:01'35.273 11.602 0.321 11 18 27.712 272 20 88 Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 312 3:01'35.416 11.745 0.143 11 17 27.524 3 21 24 William Byron Chevrolet 312 3:01'35.702 12.031 0.286 11 2 21 27.519 52 22 17 Chris Buescher Ford 312 3:01'36.777 13.106 1.075 11 15 27.797 270 23 16 AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 312 3:01'36.784 13.113 0.007 10 14 27.915 271 24 33 Austin Hill Chevrolet 312 3:01'37.358 13.687 0.574 11 27.729 125 25 43 Erik Jones Toyota 312 3:01'38.765 15.094 1.407 11 12 27.790 127 26 97 Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 312 3:01'38.971 15.300 0.206 11 11 27.940 128 27 41 Cole Custer Chevrolet 312 3:01'39.116 15.445 0.145 10 10 27.840 126 28 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 311 3:01'34.155 1 Lap 1 Lap 11 4 21 27.469 52 29 48 Alex Bowman Chevrolet 311 3:01'37.335 1 Lap 3.180 9 8 27.695 276 30 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 311 3:01'38.136 1 Lap 0.801 9 7 27.947 273 31 10 Ty Dillon Chevrolet 310 3:01'40.991 2 Laps 1 Lap 11 6 27.964 126 32 35 Riley Herbst Toyota 308 3:01'41.810 4 Laps 2 Laps 11 5 27.974 2 33 42 John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 307 3:01'40.239 5 Laps 1 Lap 10 4 27.941 126 34 5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 281 2:39'53.768 31 Laps 26 Laps 9 Accident 3 27.702 130 35 51 Cody Ware Chevrolet 220 2:05'44.415 92 Laps 61 Laps 5 Accident 2 27.978 129 36 71 Michael McDowell Chevrolet 201 3:01'39.720 111 Laps 19 Laps 8 1 27.505 121 37 3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 155 1:24'47.032 157 Laps 46 Laps 6 Accident 1 27.656 126

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