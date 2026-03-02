Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after COTA 2026

After winning all three races to start the year in a feat never seen before, Tyler Reddick has ran off with the early championship lead. As part of the format overhaul, wins are now worth an impressive 20 additional points over the runner-up spot.

That means Reddick has a massive 70-point lead over 23XI Racing teammate Bubba Wallace as NASCAR leaves COTA.

Shane van Gisbergen, who finished second, jumped all the way up to fifth from 16th in the championship standings.

2026 NASCAR Cup points after COTA (Race 3 of 36)