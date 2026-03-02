Skip to main content

NASCAR Cup Circuit of the Americas

Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after COTA 2026

Reddick has disappeared with the championship lead, just three races into the 2026 season

Nick DeGroot
Published:
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

After winning all three races to start the year in a feat never seen before, Tyler Reddick has ran off with the early championship lead. As part of the format overhaul, wins are now worth an impressive 20 additional points over the runner-up spot.

That means Reddick has a massive 70-point lead over 23XI Racing teammate Bubba Wallace as NASCAR leaves COTA.

Shane van Gisbergen, who finished second, jumped all the way up to fifth from 16th in the championship standings.

2026 NASCAR Cup points after COTA (Race 3 of 36)

Pos. Driver Points
1 Tyler Reddick 186
2 Bubba Wallace 116
3 Chase Elliott 114
4 Ryan Blaney 100
5 Shane van Gisbergen 90
6 Joey Logano 90
7 Daniel Suarez 87
8 AJ Allmendinger 86
9 Michael McDowell 83
10 Carson Hocevar 82
11 Chris Buescher 81
12 Brad Keselowski 78
13 William Byron 76
14 Zane Smith 75
15 Kyle Larson 73
16 Ryan Preece 68
17 Ty Gibbs 65
18 Noah Gragson 65
19 Ty Dillon 65
20 Ross Chastain 64
21 John-Hunter Nemechek 63
22 Kyle Busch 61
23 Denny Hamlin 60
24 Christopher Bell 59
25 Riley Herbst 53
26 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 49
27 Chase Briscoe 46
28 Josh Berry 45
29 Cole Custer 40
30 Todd Gilliland 39
31 Austin Cindric 39
32 Connor Zilisch 37
33 Cody Ware 37
34 Austin Dillon 35
35 Erik Jones 32
36 Alex Bowman 23
37 Casey Mears 9
38 BJ McLeod 3

 

