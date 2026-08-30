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NASCAR Cup Daytona II

Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after Daytona 2026

Let the Chase begin, with 16 drivers locked into ten-race championship battle

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
NASCAR Cup field races at Daytona

NASCAR Cup field races at Daytona

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

The regular season is over, and Denny Hamlin sits atop the reset championship standings. Gone is his 89-point lead, replaced with a 25-point buffer. In fact, the entire top 16 is separated by just 100 points. Hamlin scored 1,027 points in the regular season before being reset to 2,100 as the No. 1 seed. 

Ryan Preece secured the 16th and final spot in the Chase standings after earning his first career NASCAR Cup Series win, bumping Shane van Gisbergen out of the Chase field by 17 points.

With Preece's triumph, the only difference between the owner's and driver's standings this year is the fact that the No. 60 has five more points than Preece, as the car jumped Cindric as well for 15th before the points reset.

The biggest gainer in the standings was Daniel Suarez, who jumped two positions with a runner-up finish, netting himself ten extra bonus points right before the Chase reset.

The biggest loser was Riley Herbst, who had to withdraw from the race after suffering "lingering effects" from a wreck at New Hampshire, one week ago. He fell three positions from 26th to 29th in the championship standings.

Watch: Race Rewind: Preece wins his way into The Chase at Daytona

2026 NASCAR Cup points after Daytona II (Race 26 of 36)

Pos. Driver Points

Positions gained or lost
Denny Hamlin 2100 --
2 Ryan Blaney 2075 --
3 Tyler Reddick 2065 +1
4 Ty Gibbs 2060 -1
5 Chase Briscoe 2055 +1
6 Christopher Bell 2050 -1
7 Kyle Larson 2045 --
8 Chase Elliott 2040 --
9 Joey Logano 2035 --
10 Chris Buescher 2030 --
11 Daniel Suarez 2025 +2
12 Carson Hocevar 2020 -1
13 William Byron 2015 -1
14 Bubba Wallace 2010 --
15 Austin Cindric 2005 --
16 Ryan Preece 2000 --
CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE
17 Shane van Gisbergen 605 -1
18 Brad Keselowski 543 --
19 Ross Chastain 518 --
20 Michael McDowell 517 +1
21 Erik Jones 498 -1
22 Todd Gilliland 468 +1
23 AJ Allmendinger 463 -1
24 Zane Smith 455 --
25 Austin Dillon 435 -
26 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 430 +1
27 John Hunter Nemechek 418 +1
28 Josh Berry 414 +1
29 Riley Herbst 402 -3
30 Alex Bowman 391 --
31 Noah Gragson 346 --
32 Cole Custer 329 --
33 Ty Dillon 310 --
34 Connor Zilisch 271 --
35 Cody Ware 201 --
36 Casey Mears 13 --
37 Kevin Magnussen 11 --
38 Jimmie Johnson 9 --
39 Katherine Legge 8 --
40 BJ McLeod 4 --

Note: Kyle Busch scored 217 points before his tragic passing, and we have followed NASCAR's decision to no longer classify Busch in the weekly driver standings.

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