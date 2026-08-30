Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after Daytona 2026
Let the Chase begin, with 16 drivers locked into ten-race championship battle
NASCAR Cup field races at Daytona
Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images
The regular season is over, and Denny Hamlin sits atop the reset championship standings. Gone is his 89-point lead, replaced with a 25-point buffer. In fact, the entire top 16 is separated by just 100 points. Hamlin scored 1,027 points in the regular season before being reset to 2,100 as the No. 1 seed.
Ryan Preece secured the 16th and final spot in the Chase standings after earning his first career NASCAR Cup Series win, bumping Shane van Gisbergen out of the Chase field by 17 points.
With Preece's triumph, the only difference between the owner's and driver's standings this year is the fact that the No. 60 has five more points than Preece, as the car jumped Cindric as well for 15th before the points reset.
The biggest gainer in the standings was Daniel Suarez, who jumped two positions with a runner-up finish, netting himself ten extra bonus points right before the Chase reset.
The biggest loser was Riley Herbst, who had to withdraw from the race after suffering "lingering effects" from a wreck at New Hampshire, one week ago. He fell three positions from 26th to 29th in the championship standings.
Watch: Race Rewind: Preece wins his way into The Chase at Daytona
2026 NASCAR Cup points after Daytona II (Race 26 of 36)
|Pos.
|Driver
|Points
|
Positions gained or lost
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|2100
|--
|2
|Ryan Blaney
|2075
|--
|3
|Tyler Reddick
|2065
|+1
|4
|Ty Gibbs
|2060
|-1
|5
|Chase Briscoe
|2055
|+1
|6
|Christopher Bell
|2050
|-1
|7
|Kyle Larson
|2045
|--
|8
|Chase Elliott
|2040
|--
|9
|Joey Logano
|2035
|--
|10
|Chris Buescher
|2030
|--
|11
|Daniel Suarez
|2025
|+2
|12
|Carson Hocevar
|2020
|-1
|13
|William Byron
|2015
|-1
|14
|Bubba Wallace
|2010
|--
|15
|Austin Cindric
|2005
|--
|16
|Ryan Preece
|2000
|--
|CHASE CUTLINE
|CHASE CUTLINE
|CHASE CUTLINE
|CHASE CUTLINE
|17
|Shane van Gisbergen
|605
|-1
|18
|Brad Keselowski
|543
|--
|19
|Ross Chastain
|518
|--
|20
|Michael McDowell
|517
|+1
|21
|Erik Jones
|498
|-1
|22
|Todd Gilliland
|468
|+1
|23
|AJ Allmendinger
|463
|-1
|24
|Zane Smith
|455
|--
|25
|Austin Dillon
|435
|-
|26
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|430
|+1
|27
|John Hunter Nemechek
|418
|+1
|28
|Josh Berry
|414
|+1
|29
|Riley Herbst
|402
|-3
|30
|Alex Bowman
|391
|--
|31
|Noah Gragson
|346
|--
|32
|Cole Custer
|329
|--
|33
|Ty Dillon
|310
|--
|34
|Connor Zilisch
|271
|--
|35
|Cody Ware
|201
|--
|36
|Casey Mears
|13
|--
|37
|Kevin Magnussen
|11
|--
|38
|Jimmie Johnson
|9
|--
|39
|Katherine Legge
|8
|--
|40
|BJ McLeod
|4
|--
Note: Kyle Busch scored 217 points before his tragic passing, and we have followed NASCAR's decision to no longer classify Busch in the weekly driver standings.
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