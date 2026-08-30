The complete NASCAR Cup 2026 Chase grid after points reset

Denny Hamlin will lead the field of 16 into the ten-race Chase for the championship as the No. 1 seed, and after a wild night of racing at Daytona International Speedway, we now know all of the drivers who will join him.

Making his 249th career start, Ryan Preece earned his first-ever NASCAR Cup win, replacing Shane van Gisbergen as the final driver in the 2026 Chase for the championship.

Some of these points positions were adjusted after a review of the chaotic finish, with Larson ending up just ahead of Elliott after some changes in the finishing order.

The full 2026 NASCAR Cup Chase grid can be found below:

NASCAR Cup Series 2026 Chase field

Pos. Driver Team Points after reset 1 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 2100pts 2 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 2075pts 3 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing 2065pts 4 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing 2060pts 5 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing 2055pts 6 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 2050pts 7 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports 2045pts 8 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 2040pts 9 Joey Logano Team Penske 2035pts 10 Chris Buescher RFK Racing 2030pts 11 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports 2025pts 12 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports 2020pts 13 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 2015pts 14 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing 2010pts 15 Austin Cindric Team Penske 2005pts 16 Ryan Preece RFK Racing 2000pts

Watch: Preece wins in chaotic Daytona finish for first points-paying victory