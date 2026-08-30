The complete NASCAR Cup 2026 Chase grid after points reset
We now know all 16 drivers who will compete for the 2026 NASCAR Cup title
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
Denny Hamlin will lead the field of 16 into the ten-race Chase for the championship as the No. 1 seed, and after a wild night of racing at Daytona International Speedway, we now know all of the drivers who will join him.
Making his 249th career start, Ryan Preece earned his first-ever NASCAR Cup win, replacing Shane van Gisbergen as the final driver in the 2026 Chase for the championship.
Some of these points positions were adjusted after a review of the chaotic finish, with Larson ending up just ahead of Elliott after some changes in the finishing order.
The full 2026 NASCAR Cup Chase grid can be found below:
NASCAR Cup Series 2026 Chase field
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Points after reset
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|2100pts
|2
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|2075pts
|3
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|2065pts
|4
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|2060pts
|5
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|2055pts
|6
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|2050pts
|7
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|2045pts
|8
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|2040pts
|9
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|2035pts
|10
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|2030pts
|11
|Daniel Suarez
|Spire Motorsports
|2025pts
|12
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|2020pts
|13
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|2015pts
|14
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|2010pts
|15
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|2005pts
|16
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|2000pts
Watch: Preece wins in chaotic Daytona finish for first points-paying victory
Share Or Save This Story
Ryan Preece earns huge win in Daytona thriller, eliminating Shane Van Gisbergen from the Chase
Shane van Gisbergen vs Ryan Preece: What Daytona stats say about final Chase battle
Winners and losers from a wet/dry NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire
Latest news
Shane van Gisbergen reacts to missing the Chase, despite first stage win on an oval
Carson Hocevar surprised after losing control in late-race Daytona crash
Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Daytona
The complete NASCAR Cup 2026 Chase grid after points reset
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments