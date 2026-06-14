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NASCAR Cup Pocono

Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after Pocono 2026

Reddick's championship lead has shrunk to just 19 points over Hamlin as the JGR driver earns another win

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Denny Hamlin wins, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Denny Hamlin wins, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

Entering the Coca-Cola 600, Tyler Reddick led the NASCAR Cup Series championship with 129 points between himself and Denny Hamlin. But after finishes of 2nd, 1st, 1st, and 1st again this weekend at Pocono, Hamlin had obliterated that advantage. It's down to just 19 points as the Cup Series heads to Naval Base Coronado for an all-new street course.

In the battle to make the Chase, Austin Cindric remains on the bubble in 16th, with just four points between himself and Brad Keselowski, who fell below the cut-line after a DNF at Pocono.

Erik Jones was the biggest mover, jumping three spots up inside the Chase, now tied with Cindric and 15th on the tie-breaker.

No driver lost more than two spots in the championship, so the biggest losers included Carson Hocevar, Bubba Wallace, Keselowski, and Zane Smith.

Read Also:

2026 NASCAR Cup points after Pocono (Race 16 of 36)

Pos. Driver Points

Positions gained or lost
1 Tyler Reddick  704 --
2 Denny Hamlin 685 --
3 Ryan Blaney 539 --
4 Chase Elliott 509 --
5 Ty Gibbs 506 --
6 Kyle Larson 494 --
7 Chris Buescher 461 +1
8 Daniel Suarez 450 +1
9 Carson Hocevar 449 -2
10 Christopher Bell 421 --
11 William Byron 415 +1
12 Chase Briscoe 411 +1
13 Bubba Wallace 394 -2
14 Shane van Gisbergen 361 --
15 Erik Jones 355 +3
16 Austin Cindric 355 --
CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE
17 Brad Keselowski 351 -2
18 Joey Logano 334 -1
19 Ryan Preece 322 --
20 Michael McDowell 306 --
21 AJ Allmendinger 301 --
22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 299 +1
23 Ross Chastain 294 +1
24 Zane Smith 283 -2
25 Todd Gilliland 283 --
26 John Hunter Nemechek 277 +2
27 Riley Herbst 271 -1
28 Austin Dillon 257 -1
29 Noah Gragson 214 --
30 Josh Berry 200 --
31 Ty Dillon 195 --
32 Alex Bowman 188 --
33 Cole Custer 188 --
34 Connor Zilisch 162 --
35 Cody Ware 138 --
37 Casey Mears 9 --
38 Katherine Legge 8 --
39 BJ McLeod 3 --

Note: Kyle Busch scored 217 points before his tragic passing, and we have followed NASCAR's decision to no longer classify Busch in the weekly driver standings.

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