Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after Pocono 2026

Entering the Coca-Cola 600, Tyler Reddick led the NASCAR Cup Series championship with 129 points between himself and Denny Hamlin. But after finishes of 2nd, 1st, 1st, and 1st again this weekend at Pocono, Hamlin had obliterated that advantage. It's down to just 19 points as the Cup Series heads to Naval Base Coronado for an all-new street course.

In the battle to make the Chase, Austin Cindric remains on the bubble in 16th, with just four points between himself and Brad Keselowski, who fell below the cut-line after a DNF at Pocono.

Erik Jones was the biggest mover, jumping three spots up inside the Chase, now tied with Cindric and 15th on the tie-breaker.

No driver lost more than two spots in the championship, so the biggest losers included Carson Hocevar, Bubba Wallace, Keselowski, and Zane Smith.

2026 NASCAR Cup points after Pocono (Race 16 of 36)

Note: Kyle Busch scored 217 points before his tragic passing, and we have followed NASCAR's decision to no longer classify Busch in the weekly driver standings.