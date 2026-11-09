NASCAR Cup Homestead-Miami

Final NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Homestead finale

The complete championship standings following the 36th and final round of the NASCAR Cup season

Nick DeGroot

Published: Nov 9, 2026, 12:40 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

The 2026 NASCAR Cup season is officially over. Kyle Larson is a three-time champion, beating championship runner-up Christopher Bell by 49 points, and Denny Hamlin in third by 56 points.

Homestead race winner Ryan Blaney was the biggest mover in the standings, jumping up three positions to fourth to end the year.

Tyler Reddick, the winningest driver this season with six wins, will end 2026 fifth in the standings.

Read Also:

2026 NASCAR Cup points after Homestead (Race 36 of 36)

Pos. Driver Points

Positions gained or lost

1 Kyle Larson 2501 -- 2 Christopher Bell 2453 -- 3 Denny Hamlin 2445 -- 4 Ryan Blaney 2407 +3 5 Tyler Reddick 2397 +1 6 Chase Briscoe 2386 -- 7 Joey Logano 2386 -- 8 William Byron 2344 +1 9 Ty Gibbs 2335 -1 10 Austin Cindric 2306 +1 11 Bubba Wallace 2293 +1 12 Chase Elliott 2267 -2 13 Daniel Suarez 2243 +2 14 Carson Hocevar 2234 -1 15 Ryan Preece 2226 -1 16 Chris Buescher 2212 -- CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE 17 Shane van Gisbergen 774 -- 18 Ross Chastain 752 -- 19 Brad Keselowski 723 -- 20 Michael McDowell 691 -- 21 Todd Gilliland 656

--

22 Josh Berry 651 -- 23 Erik Jones 643 -- 24 Austin Dillon 607 -- 25 AJ Allmendinger 606 -- 26 Alex Bowman 594 -- 27 Zane Smith 584 -- 28 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 527 -- 29 John Hunter Nemechek 517 -- 30 Riley Herbst 495 -- 31 Noah Gragson 484 -- 32 Cole Custer 450 -- 33 Connor Zilisch 410 -- 34 Ty Dillon 395 -- 35 Cody Ware 264 -- 36 Kyle Busch 217 -- 36 Casey Mears 15 -- 37 Kevin Magnussen 11 -- 38 Jimmie Johnson 9 -- 39 Katherine Legge 8 -- 40 BJ McLeod 8 --

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Official race results: NASCAR Cup Homestead season finale

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Nick DeGroot





Official race results: NASCAR Cup Homestead season finale



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



37 min



Official race results: NASCAR Cup Homestead season finale





Ryan Blaney wins Homestead NASCAR Cup finale as Kyle Larson claims 2026 title



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



51 min



Ryan Blaney wins Homestead NASCAR Cup finale as Kyle Larson claims 2026 title





9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks



Feature



NASCAR Cup



Feature



NASCAR Cup



9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks

More from

Kyle Larson





Kyle Larson wins 2026 NASCAR Cup championship with Stage 1 clinch at Homestead



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



3 h



Kyle Larson wins 2026 NASCAR Cup championship with Stage 1 clinch at Homestead





How Kyle Larson can lose the NASCAR Cup championship at Homestead



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Martinsville II



18 h



How Kyle Larson can lose the NASCAR Cup championship at Homestead





Chase Briscoe leads NASCAR Cup Homestead practice; Larson brushes wall and Reddick wrecks



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



Chase Briscoe leads NASCAR Cup Homestead practice; Larson brushes wall and Reddick wrecks

More from

Hendrick Motorsports





Winners and losers from the penultimate round of 2026 NASCAR Cup season at Martinsville



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Martinsville II



Winners and losers from the penultimate round of 2026 NASCAR Cup season at Martinsville





Official race results: NASCAR Cup Martinsville Chase race



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Martinsville II



Official race results: NASCAR Cup Martinsville Chase race





William Byron ends NASCAR Cup win drought as Kyle Larson denied early title clinch



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Martinsville II



William Byron ends NASCAR Cup win drought as Kyle Larson denied early title clinch

Latest news





Final NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Homestead finale



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



6 min



Final NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Homestead finale





Official race results: NASCAR Cup Homestead season finale



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



37 min



Official race results: NASCAR Cup Homestead season finale





Ryan Blaney wins Homestead NASCAR Cup finale as Kyle Larson claims 2026 title



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



51 min



Ryan Blaney wins Homestead NASCAR Cup finale as Kyle Larson claims 2026 title





Winners and losers from F1's chaotic Brazilian Grand Prix



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



1 h



Winners and losers from F1's chaotic Brazilian Grand Prix

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe