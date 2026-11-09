NASCAR Cup Homestead-Miami
Final NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Homestead finale
The complete championship standings following the 36th and final round of the NASCAR Cup season
Nick DeGroot
Published: Nov 9, 2026, 12:40 AM
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Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports
Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images
The 2026 NASCAR Cup season is officially over. Kyle Larson is a three-time champion, beating championship runner-up Christopher Bell by 49 points, and Denny Hamlin in third by 56 points.
Homestead race winner Ryan Blaney was the biggest mover in the standings, jumping up three positions to fourth to end the year.
Tyler Reddick, the winningest driver this season with six wins, will end 2026 fifth in the standings.
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2026 NASCAR Cup points after Homestead (Race 36 of 36)
Pos. Driver Points
Positions gained or lost
1 Kyle Larson 2501 -- 2 Christopher Bell 2453 -- 3 Denny Hamlin 2445 -- 4 Ryan Blaney 2407 +3 5 Tyler Reddick 2397 +1 6 Chase Briscoe 2386 -- 7 Joey Logano 2386 -- 8 William Byron 2344 +1 9 Ty Gibbs 2335 -1 10 Austin Cindric 2306 +1 11 Bubba Wallace 2293 +1 12 Chase Elliott 2267 -2 13 Daniel Suarez 2243 +2 14 Carson Hocevar 2234 -1 15 Ryan Preece 2226 -1 16 Chris Buescher 2212 -- CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE 17 Shane van Gisbergen 774 -- 18 Ross Chastain 752 -- 19 Brad Keselowski 723 -- 20 Michael McDowell 691 -- 21 Todd Gilliland 656
--
22 Josh Berry 651 -- 23 Erik Jones 643 -- 24 Austin Dillon 607 -- 25 AJ Allmendinger 606 -- 26 Alex Bowman 594 -- 27 Zane Smith 584 -- 28 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 527 -- 29 John Hunter Nemechek 517 -- 30 Riley Herbst 495 -- 31 Noah Gragson 484 -- 32 Cole Custer 450 -- 33 Connor Zilisch 410 -- 34 Ty Dillon 395 -- 35 Cody Ware 264 -- 36 Kyle Busch 217 -- 36 Casey Mears 15 -- 37 Kevin Magnussen 11 -- 38 Jimmie Johnson 9 -- 39 Katherine Legge 8 -- 40 BJ McLeod 8 --
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