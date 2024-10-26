All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
NASCAR Cup Homestead-Miami

Hamlin addresses pit road issues, says crew is "in a slump"

"It's certainly not the best time to not be on our A-game, all around, myself included," said the driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Yahoo! Toyota Camry

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Yahoo! Toyota Camry

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

It's been a rocky few weeks for Denny Hamlin, who was open in discussing why he and the team aren't on their 'A-game' during this critical stage of the 2024 playoffs.

Hamlin, the winningest driver in NASCAR Cup Series history without a title, currently sits fifth of eight, 27 points below the cut-line. At Vegas, a fuel gamble allowed him to snag a top-ten finish that helped to limit the impact, but it was still an off day for Hamlin.

He hasn't won during the playoffs yet, and unless "one or two of the guys up front stub their toe," there likely isn't a path for him to advance on points. So what's going on with the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team and is it time for a change on the pit crew roster?

"No, you ride with the group you got," said Hamlin in a Saturday media availability. "They're certainly in a slump, for sure. But, we got to ride it out and feel like that’s the best group we can put on pit road. And certainly, it’s not due to talent or anything like that. They have all the keys they need for that. They were the best pit crew for the first quarter of this year.

"But, certainly, it’s been a lot of different issues on pit road. Pretty much most times we come down (pit road), it’s been different things, so can’t really pinpoint one consistent problem we’ve had. So, just have to see where it goes.”

Lacking the speed

Compounding the issue is the fact that Hamlin isn't as fast we'd expect him to be. The car seems slightly off, which makes rebounding from such mistakes a much bigger challenge.

"We’re not leading laps," explained Hamlin, who has led just five laps through the first seven races of the playoffs. But that's not the only factor, according to the veteran driver.

"That's definitely an indicator of speed. We haven’t done that over the last several weeks, certainly. You know, I don’t know. Again, I think some of it is schedule. We've had three of these typical ovals we’ve had in the series – Bristol is one of them we’ve ran top-three all day. Kansas, every time we got right at the lead, we had a bad pit stop.  And then, (Las) Vegas, obviously, was just wheels came off on that one. And that’s been seven weeks' worth. You have the road courses. I’m not going to lead a bunch of laps there. Not going to show a ton of speed there. And then the superspeedways. So, it just feels like forever."

But it's important to realize that despite all of these issues, Hamlin is still in contention. Half of the playoff field has been eliminated but the No. 11 remains, as Hamlin himself points out: "...We still have a chance, even this late in the game.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Reddick rebounds from Vegas flip to earn pole position at Homestead

Top Comments

Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
How Bell's path to the Championship 4 may differ from others

How Bell's path to the Championship 4 may differ from others

NASCAR Cup
Homestead-Miami
How Bell's path to the Championship 4 may differ from others
Austin Hill bests Cole Custer for crucial Homestead Xfinity victory

Austin Hill bests Cole Custer for crucial Homestead Xfinity victory

NASCAR XFINITY
Homestead-Miami
Austin Hill bests Cole Custer for crucial Homestead Xfinity victory
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

How Bell's path to the Championship 4 may differ from others

How Bell's path to the Championship 4 may differ from others

NAS NASCAR Cup
Homestead-Miami
How Bell's path to the Championship 4 may differ from others
Marko: Perez's expected upturn "didn't materialise" after Mexico Q1 exit

Marko: Perez's expected upturn "didn't materialise" after Mexico Q1 exit

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
Marko: Perez's expected upturn "didn't materialise" after Mexico Q1 exit
Verstappen: "Nothing changes for me" after F1 racing guidelines talk

Verstappen: "Nothing changes for me" after F1 racing guidelines talk

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
Verstappen: "Nothing changes for me" after F1 racing guidelines talk
Russell happy for 2024 sacrifices after "unnecessary" crashes

Russell happy for 2024 sacrifices after "unnecessary" crashes

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
Russell happy for 2024 sacrifices after "unnecessary" crashes

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia