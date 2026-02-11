Skip to main content

NASCAR Cup Daytona 500

How Joe Gibbs supported the Hamlins over the past year

The Coach knows too well grief and how to process loss through faith

Matt Weaver
Matt Weaver
Edited:
Joe Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing

Joe Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

Denny Hamlin says Joe Gibbs went above and beyond with his family over the last year and leading up to the tragic house fire that claimed the life of his father Dennis and briefly hospitalized mother Mary Lou.

The 60-race Cup Series winner was asked if business partner Michael Jordan has been available to him given that his own father was murdered in a 1993 robbery. Hamlin said Jordan has reached out but it was actually his longtime team owner, Gibbs, that made the most effort.

“Obviously, Michael reached out multiple times and offered any help we could, especially since we were in (Atrium Health Wake Forest Burn Center) in Winston-Salem and knew a lot of people in that area,” Hamlin said on Wednesday during Daytona 500 Media Day. “We really didn’t talk about that stuff because I had Joe.”

Coach Gibbs knows loss and how to manage grief as well as anyone having lost both of his sons over the past decade. Hamlin has only raced for Gibbs over his 22-year career and has served as a second father of sorts.

“Joe is someone who is just very special to me,” Hamlin said. “Joe beat me to hospital the night it happened. The guy is just unbelievable in how he is a leader, and he’s obviously been through it.

“My personal connection is Joe and always has been since he took over as my at-track dad.”

Hamlin says Gibbs spent a considerable amount of time with the elder Hamlin when he was diagnosed with a terminal illness last year. Faith is an important part of Gibbs’ stricture.

“He made a point to go, if not every week, every other week to visit over the last year, talking stories and praying with him,” Hamlin said. “You know, my dad was really trying to get right with the Lord you know, over the last year and felt like Joe really helped with hat.

“And you know, Joe, it’s not like my parents lived right down the street. Joe took the time out of his day to go well out of his way to go visit and share stories. My dad really appreciate that.”

All told, with one race under his figurative belt, how is Hamlin holding up?

“I feel like we’re kind of getting back into the swing of things,” Hamlin said. “I would certainly be lying if I said I was as highly motivated as I have been in years past. But like I said last year, it’s going to take some time.

“I think every day at the race track is going to get me there. I am way too competitive to just go through the motions. As we get on the track and go through practice and qualifying, we’re getting there.”

He has says his dad saw him at the absolute peak last year when he almost won the championship and he's proud to have given him that. 

