How to watch NASCAR at Gateway: Weekend schedule, start time, TV
The Chase continues as NASCAR's best take on WWT Raceway in Illinois for Round 28 of the NASCAR Cup season
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race Cup and O'Reilly drivers will compete at WWT Raceway (Gateway) this weekend for the second round of the 2026 Chase for the championship.
Denny Hamlin is the defending winner of the Cup race at Gateway, and enters this race 12 points clear of Southern 500 winner Christopher Bell in the championship standings.
In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch all the action at Gateway, from the full weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.
Recent Headlines
What is the NASCAR at Gateway weekend schedule?
Saturday, September 12
1:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly practice -- CW APP / ESPN UNLIMITED
2:05pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly qualifying -- CW APP / ESPN UNLIMITED
3:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup practice -- truTV / HBO Max
4:35pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- truTV / HBO Max
7:30pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly race [180 laps] -- THE CW / ESPN UNLIMITED
Sunday, September 13
2:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup pre-race show -- USA
3:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series race [240 laps] -- USA
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske Ford; Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: David Allio
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Gateway?
- Date: Sunday, September 13
- Green flag: 310pm EST
- Laps: 240 laps
- Stages: 45 / 95 / 100
- Sets of tires: 10 sets
- TV channel: USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: USA
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Watch: Open the gates! Denny Hamlin corrals fifth win of 2025 at WWT Raceway
Who is competing in the Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway (Gateway)?
There are 36 entries for the NASCAR Cup race at Gateway, with no chartered entries. It is the fifth race of the year with no open entries.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Chevrolet
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
Open entries italicized
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