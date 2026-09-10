How to watch NASCAR at Gateway: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race Cup and O'Reilly drivers will compete at WWT Raceway (Gateway) this weekend for the second round of the 2026 Chase for the championship.

Denny Hamlin is the defending winner of the Cup race at Gateway, and enters this race 12 points clear of Southern 500 winner Christopher Bell in the championship standings.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch all the action at Gateway, from the full weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.

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What is the NASCAR at Gateway weekend schedule?

Saturday, September 12

1:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly practice -- CW APP / ESPN UNLIMITED

2:05pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly qualifying -- CW APP / ESPN UNLIMITED

3:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup practice -- truTV / HBO Max

4:35pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- truTV / HBO Max

7:30pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly race [180 laps] -- THE CW / ESPN UNLIMITED

Sunday, September 13

2:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup pre-race show -- USA

3:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series race [240 laps] -- USA

Ryan Blaney, Team Penske Ford; Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Photo by: David Allio

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Gateway?

Date: Sunday, September 13

Sunday, September 13 Green flag: 310pm EST

310pm EST Laps: 240 laps

240 laps Stages: 45 / 95 / 100

45 / 95 / 100 Sets of tires: 10 sets

10 sets TV channel: USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: USA

USA Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Watch: Open the gates! Denny Hamlin corrals fifth win of 2025 at WWT Raceway

Who is competing in the Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway (Gateway)?

There are 36 entries for the NASCAR Cup race at Gateway, with no chartered entries. It is the fifth race of the year with no open entries.

Open entries italicized