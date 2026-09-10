Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Preview
NASCAR Cup Gateway

How to watch NASCAR at Gateway: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

The Chase continues as NASCAR's best take on WWT Raceway in Illinois for Round 28 of the NASCAR Cup season

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race Cup and O'Reilly drivers will compete at WWT Raceway (Gateway) this weekend for the second round of the 2026 Chase for the championship.

Denny Hamlin is the defending winner of the Cup race at Gateway, and enters this race 12 points clear of Southern 500 winner Christopher Bell in the championship standings.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch all the action at Gateway, from the full weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.

Recent Headlines

Read Also:

 What is the NASCAR at Gateway weekend schedule?

Saturday, September 12

1:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly practice -- CW APP / ESPN UNLIMITED

2:05pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly qualifying -- CW APP / ESPN UNLIMITED

3:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup practice --  truTV / HBO Max

4:35pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- truTV / HBO Max

7:30pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly race [180 laps] -- THE CW / ESPN UNLIMITED

Sunday, September 13

2:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup pre-race show -- USA

3:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series race [240 laps] -- USA

Ryan Blaney, Team Penske Ford; Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Ryan Blaney, Team Penske Ford; Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: David Allio

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Gateway?

  • Date: Sunday, September 13
  • Green flag: 310pm EST
  • Laps: 240 laps
  • Stages: 45 / 95 / 100
  • Sets of tires: 10 sets 
  • TV channel: USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: USA
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Watch: Open the gates! Denny Hamlin corrals fifth win of 2025 at WWT Raceway

Who is competing in the Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway (Gateway)?

There are 36 entries for the NASCAR Cup race at Gateway, with no chartered entries. It is the fifth race of the year with no open entries.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
33 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota
38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford
71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Open entries italicized 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Kyle Larson to honor Kyle Busch with throwback paint scheme at Las Vegas
Next article How Josh Berry navigated impossible odds to stay in NASCAR Cup

Top Comments
More from
Nick DeGroot

Kyle Larson to honor Kyle Busch with throwback paint scheme at Las Vegas

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
Kyle Larson to honor Kyle Busch with throwback paint scheme at Las Vegas

Hendrick announces Corey Day to run limited NASCAR Cup schedule in 2027

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Hendrick announces Corey Day to run limited NASCAR Cup schedule in 2027

Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Latest news

How Josh Berry navigated impossible odds to stay in NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Gateway
How Josh Berry navigated impossible odds to stay in NASCAR Cup

Palou concludes successful IR-28 oval validation test for IndyCar at Indy

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Palou concludes successful IR-28 oval validation test for IndyCar at Indy

How to watch NASCAR at Gateway: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Gateway
How to watch NASCAR at Gateway: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

Oscar Piastri shoots down Lando Norris sabotage theory

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Oscar Piastri shoots down Lando Norris sabotage theory