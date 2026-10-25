NASCAR Cup Talladega II

Joey Logano upside down in terrifying Talladega NASCAR Cup crash: "Just happy to be alive"

The NASCAR Cup race was immediately red-flagged after a violent multi-car crash

Nick DeGroot

Edited: Oct 25, 2026, 10:03 PM

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Joey Logano upside down, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Photo by: Scott Taetsch via Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway was immediately halted after a terrifying crash, which saw Joey Logano go fully upside down and Riley Herbst taking a frightening hit to the inside wall.

The red flag was immediately displayed with just five laps to go, and safety crews started working on getting Logano back on his wheels.

Logano was battling for the race lead when he got a bit sideways after a bump in the tri-oval. Logano lost control and spun up the track with contact from Hocevar, flipping fully upside down. The car skid across the track on its roof and thankfully, no one hit the No. 22 Team Penske Ford.

Several cars were destroyed in the melee. Herbst crashed into the outside wall and appeared to have no brakes, slamming the inside wall extremely hard. He gingerly climbed from the car, but appeared to have the wind knocked out of him.

The Lap 183 pileup collected Logano, Herbst, Hocevar, Cindric, Keselowski, Suarez, Allmendinger, Buescher, Briscoe, Berry, Jones, Stenhouse, Bowman, Zilisch, and Van Gisbergen with at least 15 cars damaged.

"I honestly haven't seen the replay yet even though -- I guess here it is," said Logano outside the infield care center. "Let's see what happened here. He's pushing at the end here. And then he's gonna push in the tri-oval maybe? Yeah, looks like I just got a little push in the wrong spot there. And then this moment, it was very much a Talladega Night moment. It's like, 'oh no, I'm upside down, this is not a good moment.'

"I can't thank the safety crew enough. They did an amazing job flipping that thing over. The car did a great job. The last time I flipped it, it was crushed on my head. And this time, you know, we didn't see the roll cage crush at all. I appreciate, what NASCAR's done.

Thank you top the safety team for getting me out of there safe -- some vicious hits in this one.

"Yeah, just happy to be alive."

Herbst and all other drivers involved were also checked and released from the infield care center. However, Herbst did not speak to the media.

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