NASCAR Cup Talladega II
Joey Logano upside down in terrifying Talladega NASCAR Cup crash: "Just happy to be alive"
The NASCAR Cup race was immediately red-flagged after a violent multi-car crash
Nick DeGroot
Edited: Oct 25, 2026, 10:03 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Joey Logano upside down, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Photo by: Scott Taetsch via Getty Images
The NASCAR Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway was immediately halted after a terrifying crash, which saw Joey Logano go fully upside down and Riley Herbst taking a frightening hit to the inside wall.
The red flag was immediately displayed with just five laps to go, and safety crews started working on getting Logano back on his wheels.
Logano was battling for the race lead when he got a bit sideways after a bump in the tri-oval. Logano lost control and spun up the track with contact from Hocevar, flipping fully upside down. The car skid across the track on its roof and thankfully, no one hit the No. 22 Team Penske Ford.
Several cars were destroyed in the melee. Herbst crashed into the outside wall and appeared to have no brakes, slamming the inside wall extremely hard. He gingerly climbed from the car, but appeared to have the wind knocked out of him.
The Lap 183 pileup collected Logano, Herbst, Hocevar, Cindric, Keselowski, Suarez, Allmendinger, Buescher, Briscoe, Berry, Jones, Stenhouse, Bowman, Zilisch, and Van Gisbergen with at least 15 cars damaged.
"I honestly haven't seen the replay yet even though -- I guess here it is," said Logano outside the infield care center. "Let's see what happened here. He's pushing at the end here. And then he's gonna push in the tri-oval maybe? Yeah, looks like I just got a little push in the wrong spot there. And then this moment, it was very much a Talladega Night moment. It's like, 'oh no, I'm upside down, this is not a good moment.'
"I can't thank the safety crew enough. They did an amazing job flipping that thing over. The car did a great job. The last time I flipped it, it was crushed on my head. And this time, you know, we didn't see the roll cage crush at all. I appreciate, what NASCAR's done.
Thank you top the safety team for getting me out of there safe -- some vicious hits in this one.
"Yeah, just happy to be alive."
Herbst and all other drivers involved were also checked and released from the infield care center. However, Herbst did not speak to the media.
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Kyle Busch Remembered: Rowdy's wildest and most impressive Talladega moments
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Nick DeGroot
Kyle Busch Remembered: Rowdy's wildest and most impressive Talladega moments
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
6 h
Kyle Busch Remembered: Rowdy's wildest and most impressive Talladega moments
Carson Hocevar says Zane Smith feud is "pretty one-sided"
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
12 h
Carson Hocevar says Zane Smith feud is "pretty one-sided"
9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks
Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks
More from
Joey Logano
How the seven NASCAR Cup title contenders perform at Talladega
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
15 h
How the seven NASCAR Cup title contenders perform at Talladega
Winners and losers from NASCAR's instant classic at Bristol
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
Winners and losers from NASCAR's instant classic at Bristol
Joey Logano basks in boos after stealing NASCAR Cup win at Bristol
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
Joey Logano basks in boos after stealing NASCAR Cup win at Bristol
Latest news
Five quick takeaways from US GP
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
United States GP
11 min
Five quick takeaways from US GP
F1 United States GP: Kimi Antonelli takes dominant victory - but no title
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
United States GP
17 min
F1 United States GP: Kimi Antonelli takes dominant victory - but no title
Joey Logano upside down in terrifying Talladega NASCAR Cup crash: "Just happy to be alive"
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
26 min
Joey Logano upside down in terrifying Talladega NASCAR Cup crash: "Just happy to be alive"
F1 United States GP live commentary and updates - Kimi Antonelli takes win
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
United States GP
2 h
F1 United States GP live commentary and updates - Kimi Antonelli takes win
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe