Kaulig Racing shoots down Brad Keselowski NASCAR rumors

There's been a flurry of unsubstantiated rumors surrounding Brad Keselowski after the unexpected news that he will exit RFK Racing at the end of the season -- a team he co-owns ... for the moment.

One of the more prominent whispers has focused on Kaulig Racing. The two-car Chevrolet team also runs a fleet of Rams in the Truck Series, and should Stellantis want to expand back into Cup with Dodge, Kaulig would likely be the anchor team. Ty Dillon's future with the team remains uncertain. The rumor mill has noted another detail: Keselowski is the last driver to win a Cup title in a Dodge.

However, Kaulig Racing CEO Chris Rice joined SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Thursday to put an end to those rumors.

“No, and I was telling somebody yesterday, I don't know how in the heck every time a driver leaves, we become the talk -- that they're coming to us," said Rice. "I gotta state something: We've had AJ Allmendinger for eight-and-a-half years. Think about that. But every time somebody leaves, they're going to Kaulig Racing! I said this the other day -- I appreciate you putting us in the conversation, but why us?

"I'll be dead honest with you. The other day, I was talking to Ryan Blaney. He's getting some LeafFilter gutter protection. And then, I had a meeting with Brad Keselowski for something completely non-driving. Just something he’s on a committee for and he wanted my opinion, so I had a meeting with him in his motorhome. I didn’t think nothing about it. I went in his motorhome, and I sit down for him for about 45 minutes and talked about the whole thing that he wanted a conversation about ... I walk out of there, I wave at some reporters, and it didn’t even cross my mind. Then the news comes out. He didn't say a word to me. Like the news comes out, and I’m like, oh my god, here we go.”

Rice then said declaratively: "So, no I have not had any conversations with Brad Keselowski about driving a Dodge, even if Dodge comes back, right. Obviously we’re super late, you’re not hearing me talk about it much no more so that should tell you what’s happening. End of the day, no, we have not had any conversations with Brad.”

Kaulig Racing team president Chris Rice and driver AJ Allmendinger after Bristol pole Photo by: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

Rice says that a partnership with Keselowski has "not crossed not crossed Matt Kaulig’s or my mind at all, further adding: "We have a plan of what we’re going to do in 2027 -- it’s already done.”

But what about Ty Dillon's place in the No. 10 car? Rice explained they've had conversations with him but nothing is set in stone at this moment: "We wish that we could run better and have [run] better. We absolutely love Ty, and I think in the near future, we should have and be able to talk about the things that we’re doing.”

So, where can Keselowski truly end up? In the Cup Series, there really aren't any viable options unless something dramatic changes in the coming weeks and months. As one of the most senior drivers in NASCAR today with over 70 wins between Cup and the O'Reilly Series, it's shocking to think there's any chance he may not be on the grid in 2027.

Watch: A closer look at Brad Keselowski's departure from RFK Racing