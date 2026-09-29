Brad Keselowski to make shock exit from RFK Racing in abrupt NASCAR split

RFK Racing and Brad Keselowski are splitting at the end of the 2026 NASCAR Cup season in shocking news. He is a co-owner of the organization, but that is in question as well with the team saying they "intend to collaboratively and mutually work through the appropriate next steps regarding his existing ownership interest in the organization, and the team supports his desire to explore his career opportunities elsewhere."

Keselowski spent most of his career with Team Penske, but joined RFK as a driver and part-owner in 2022.

Jack Roush and John Henry are the other primary owners of the team, and it's unclear what they plan to do with the No. 6 car for the 2026. It is known that they are losing the charter for Ryan Preece's No. 60, but have previously said that they intend to run it as a third, open entry if need be. Tuesday's statement noted that they remain in pursuit of a third charter.

Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing Photo by: Amy Kontras via Getty Images

“We are big fans of Brad as a person, driver, and colleague. The impact Brad has made on our organization has been felt by everyone associated with RFK Racing; he’s undoubtedly been a terrific representative of our collective efforts both on and off the track,” said Chip Bowers, President of RFK Racing. “He was not simply driving the No. 6 car but investing himself in the future of the team and helping us think differently about what RFK Racing could become. We have tremendous respect for Brad as a champion, competitor, and leader, and we are grateful for the energy and commitment he has brought to RFK. Brad has been clear about his desire to continue competing for years to come, and we respect and support him in pursuing the path that best allows him to achieve those goals. With several races still ahead, we look forward to competing together through the remainder of the season.”

They also stated that the search for a new head of competition, which was a position held by Keselowski, will begin immediately.

As for the future of the other ownership partners, the team said in the same statement that "RFK Racing will continue to operate under the ownership of Roush Enterprises, building on Jack Roush’s decades of success in NASCAR, and Fenway Sports Group, a diversified global sports platform. Both ownership groups remain firmly committed to RFK Racing and its long-term success."

Brad Keselowski statement

In his own statement, Keselowski made it clear that this is not a retirement announcement, and the 42-year-old intends to continue racing. However, this news also comes very late in the season and there's really few options left at this point.

"I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished at RFK over the past five years and grateful for the people I've had the opportunity to work alongside, including at Roush Enterprises and Fenway Sports Group," said Keselowski in a statement. "So many great people have poured a tremendous amount into the competitive and technical transformation of this team and I'll always value the relationships we've built, everything we've experienced together and what I learned as a co-owner and as the head of competition. I'm nowhere near ready to be done as a driver.

"I still have a lot I want to accomplish in this sport and I'm looking forward to what comes next. I'm thankful for everyone who has been part of this journey and for the fans who continue to support me. I look forward to sharing future plans when the time is right."

Keselowski is one of the most senior drivers in NASCAR today. He will end this year with a total of 642 starts in his Cup career, which dates back to 2008. Only four other full-time drivers have been racing at Cup since ‘08 or longer, and only Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin have more starts among active drivers.

Keselowski has 36 wins at the Cup level, including 2018 victories at the Brickyard 400 and Southern 500, as well as a 2020 win in the Coca-Cola 600. He’s also the 2010 NASCAR O’Reilly Series champion with 39 wins at the secondary level of NASCAR, and 76 wins across all three national divisions.

Watch: In-car: Different perspectives of Lap 123 restart wreck at Kansas