Brad Keselowski crew chief Jeremy Bullins to exit RFK Racing, effective immediately
Bullins is pursing another opportunity within NASCAR, and so the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford will have a new crew chief for Kansas and beyond
Brad Keselowski and crew chief Jeremy Bullins
Photo by: Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images
There will be a change atop the No. 6 RFK Racing pit box of Brad Keselowski, with Jeremy Bullins parting ways with the organization. Bullins is set to take a new opportunity elsewhere in NASCAR, while Mike Skarbowski will take over crew chief duties for Keselowski from Kansas this weekend onwards.
"We're excited for Jeremy and his family as he embarks on a new opportunity," a statement RFK Racing read. "Jeremy has been a terrific teammate, leader, and vital member of our competition think tan. Not only has he been a trusted voice with the #6 team, but he's also brought great value to the garage in sharing strategic insights and historical perspective as we've crafted a shared vision for RFK Racing's on-track success.
"We wish Jeremy nothing but the best."
Bullins, who spent the bulk of his career with Team Penske before joining RFK in 2025, has ten Cup wins as a crew chief. Half of those victories came with Keselowski when he was still the driver of the No. 2 Penske Ford. Bullins' most recent win came with Harrison Burton and the Wood Brothers at Daytona in the summer of 2024.
Skarbowski, who was listed as RFK's team manager, previously worked as an engineer at Trackhouse Racing. This will be his first experience as a crew chief at the Cup level.
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