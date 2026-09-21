Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

NASCAR Cup Bristol II

Brad Keselowski crew chief Jeremy Bullins to exit RFK Racing, effective immediately

Bullins is pursing another opportunity within NASCAR, and so the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford will have a new crew chief for Kansas and beyond

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Brad Keselowski and crew chief Jeremy Bullins

Brad Keselowski and crew chief Jeremy Bullins

Photo by: Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images

There will be a change atop the No. 6 RFK Racing pit box of Brad Keselowski, with Jeremy Bullins parting ways with the organization. Bullins is set to take a new opportunity elsewhere in NASCAR, while Mike Skarbowski will take over crew chief duties for Keselowski from Kansas this weekend onwards.

"We're excited for Jeremy and his family as he embarks on a new opportunity," a statement RFK Racing read. "Jeremy has been a terrific teammate, leader, and vital member of our competition think tan. Not only has he been a trusted voice with the #6 team, but he's also brought great value to the garage in sharing strategic insights and historical perspective as we've crafted a shared vision for RFK Racing's on-track success.

"We wish Jeremy nothing but the best."

Bullins, who spent the bulk of his career with Team Penske before joining RFK in 2025, has ten Cup wins as a crew chief. Half of those victories came with Keselowski when he was still the driver of the No. 2 Penske Ford. Bullins' most recent win came with Harrison Burton and the Wood Brothers at Daytona in the summer of 2024.

Skarbowski, who was listed as RFK's team manager, previously worked as an engineer at Trackhouse Racing. This will be his first experience as a crew chief at the Cup level.

Read Also:

Watch: Race Rewind: Logano takes Bristol as Blaney, Hocevar fight

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article NASCAR will not penalize Hocevar and Blaney for Bristol fight, but still reviewing others

Top Comments
More from
Nick DeGroot

Ryan Blaney regrets his actions, admits "I got my ass kicked" in Hocevar fight

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
Ryan Blaney regrets his actions, admits "I got my ass kicked" in Hocevar fight

NASCAR swear jar hits $3,305 after 193 expletives recorded in Bristol Night Race

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
NASCAR swear jar hits $3,305 after 193 expletives recorded in Bristol Night Race

9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks

Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks
More from
Brad Keselowski

'I wanted to win,' Keselowski said of radio outburst towards Ford hierarchy

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
'I wanted to win,' Keselowski said of radio outburst towards Ford hierarchy

Winners and losers from a crash-filled NASCAR Cup race at Gateway

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Gateway
Winners and losers from a crash-filled NASCAR Cup race at Gateway

Dale Jarrett tells Brad Keselowski and Carson Hocevar to "act like men"

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Gateway
Dale Jarrett tells Brad Keselowski and Carson Hocevar to "act like men"

Latest news

Brad Keselowski crew chief Jeremy Bullins to exit RFK Racing, effective immediately

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
Brad Keselowski crew chief Jeremy Bullins to exit RFK Racing, effective immediately

NASCAR will not penalize Hocevar and Blaney for Bristol fight, but still reviewing others

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
NASCAR will not penalize Hocevar and Blaney for Bristol fight, but still reviewing others

F1 confirms new Hot Wheels "Infinite Rush" car collection for 2027 release

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
F1 confirms new Hot Wheels "Infinite Rush" car collection for 2027 release

Ryan Blaney regrets his actions, admits "I got my ass kicked" in Hocevar fight

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
Ryan Blaney regrets his actions, admits "I got my ass kicked" in Hocevar fight