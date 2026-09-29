Dörr targets DTM future with McLaren as three-year programme ends

What next in 2027 for the McLaren team Dörr, which celebrated its second DTM victory with Ben Dörr at the Sachsenring? The Frankfurt-based squad, which also remains in the headlines because of the problems involving former Formula 1 driver Timo Glock, is in the third year of a three-year programme in the DTM. So will the team stay in the traditional series?

"We are working on the package and want to continue," team owner Rainer Dörr makes clear in conversation with Motorsport-Total.com. "The trend has been upward - and this year in particular we are really good. People take us seriously - and we have arrived in the DTM," he says, delighted that his son Ben Dörr has already scored 123 points so far this season, after taking a total of 47 points last year.

Compared with 2025, Glock has only been able to increase his tally from 22 to 30 points. "Now we are actually where I wanted to be," says Rainer Dörr. "And it would be a shame if we could not put the package together now." Because of the high costs, the funding for 2027 is not yet secured, but he is confident: "We are having good talks with sponsors."

Dörr wants to stay loyal to McLaren: "Invested so much time and money"

But after three years with the McLaren 720S GT3 Evo, is a change of manufacturer an issue? "We will never be the fastest in the pit stop with the car," says Dörr, referring to the fact that the car is not designed for timed tyre changes. "But the performance is there, and we have invested so much time and money."

He is therefore clear: "If we do it, it will continue with McLaren." And Rainer Dörr makes something else clear: "If we race, Ben will of course be with us." The 21-year-old has the goal of becoming a McLaren factory driver.

And he is also very satisfied with the team's development. "This is of course mega now - and absolutely fantastic for the whole team," he says after his second DTM victory at the Sachsenring. "But we can be satisfied anyway, because this year we have already achieved a podium and a victory. And many more points than last year."

Ben Dörr sees the second victory as positive for the team, "to motivate itself for the future". Another indication that it will continue in 2027.

Glock is not thinking about ending his career: "I am open to everything"

But what happens with Glock? The 44-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season after two years. An extension is considered extremely unlikely after the technical problems on Glock's car and the fractured relationship between him and his team.

Asked whether he sees his future with Dörr and in the DTM, and whether he generally wants to continue racing, he says in the Formula 1 podcast Starting Grid: "If the opportunities arise, I am open to everything. As far as the DTM is concerned, I have absolutely had my fun, and also when it comes to the endurance topic - there are a few things there."

The 24-hour race at the Nürburgring remains an option for him. "There is also this exciting project with Bitburger, for example at the Nürburgring. That could be one option," he confirms.

This year, Glock also competed in the 24-hour race together with his friend Timo Scheider, Ben Dörr and McLaren factory driver Marvin Kirchhöfer - in a McLaren with a livery based on Michael Schumacher's Formula 1 car from 1994.

The entry had originally been planned with a Mercedes-AMG GT3, but when that project fell through, it was implemented with the Dörr team.