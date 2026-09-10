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NASCAR Cup Las Vegas II

Kyle Larson to honor Kyle Busch with throwback paint scheme at Las Vegas

Larson will run a very special Hendrick Motorsports livery at Kyle Busch's home track in October

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson throwback paint scheme, honoring Kyle Busch

Photo by: Hendrick Motorsports

The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet will have a unique paint scheme for the October 4 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Kyle Larson will race a throwback scheme in honor of the late Kyle Busch, who drive the No. 5 HMS Chevy from 2005 through 2007.

Busch drove a yellow/blue/red Carquest and Kellogg's car, which Larson will replicate with the only real difference being the sponsorship from Hendrickcars.com. It is based on Busch's 2007 scheme, which he won the first-ever Car of Tomorrow race with at Bristol -- it was also his last win as a Hendrick driver.

"Yeah, to me, it was important to run a Kyle Busch tribute scheme because we shared the same number and I really looked up to him just from the good battles we had," said Larson. "And then even moving on to having children, watching how he coaches Brexton and just really trying to pay attention to how he mentors his kid and how I can relate to that with my children. Like I mentioned before, he's just, to me, the best driver I've gotten to compete with in stock cars. So for me and our team to be able to honor Kyle Busch and take this scheme on our cup car to Las Vegas in the fall is going to be really special. 

"Thank you to HendrickCars.com and Samantha Busch, the whole Busch family for allowing us to run this pain scheme to honor Kyle, to show what he meant to me and to the sport. So look forward to getting out to Vegas and hopefully having a good run."

Kyle Larson throwback paint scheme, honoring Kyle Busch

Kyle Larson throwback paint scheme, honoring Kyle Busch

Photo by: Hendrick Motorsports

Busch earned the first four Cup wins of his Cup career with Hendrick (ultimately reaching 63), and was also the 2004 NASCAR O'Reilly Series championship runner-up for the legendary race team.

Busch was born in Las Vegas and LVMS was his home track. He earned one Cup win at the track in 2009, and also won there in both of the lower two national divisions.

Larson and Busch are both two-time Cup Series champions, and Larson is seeking his third title at the pinnacle of NASCAR this year. He was the NCS champion in both 2021 and 2025.

A portion of the royalties received from the sale of merchandise related to Larson's throwback scheme for KB will support the Busch family's 'Bundle of Joy Fund.'

Kyle Larson throwback paint scheme, honoring Kyle Busch

Kyle Larson throwback paint scheme, honoring Kyle Busch

Photo by: Hendrick Motorsports

 

Joe Gibbs Racing is doing their own tribute for Busch at Bristol Motor Speedway next weekend, bringing back the M&Ms paint scheme Busch was best-known for with Ty Gibbs driving.

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