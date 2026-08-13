M&Ms returns to NASCAR for special Kyle Busch tribute scheme at Bristol

Samantha Busch and Joe Gibbs Racing together announced a special paint scheme for the Bristol Night Race, with Ty Gibbs honoring the late NASCAR legend at the short track where he dominated.

M&Ms, which was a long-time sponsor for Busch in his 15 seasons with JGR, will return for this race. The No. 54 will be wrapped in the iconic M&Ms colors Busch drove to many wins and the 2015 Cup Series title.

Within the paint scheme are pictures, highlighting key moments from Busch's historic career. Gibbs won the most recent NASCAR Cup race at Bristol, scoring his first-career Cup win earlier this year.

"Bristol was always one of Kyle’s favorite tracks," said Samantha Busch in a statement. "He loved racing under the lights, found so much success there, and the iconic M&M’S car holds some of the best memories of his career and our life together.

"Going back without him will be heartbreaking. He should be there. But I’m so grateful to be able to tell you that those iconic M&M’S colors will be coming back to Bristol, one last time, on the 54 car. It’s a chance to honor him at a place he loved so much, surrounded by our NASCAR family and the fans who loved him too. I know Kyle would want us to be there, to keep showing up, keep racing, and keep carrying his legacy forward.

"We hope you’ll join us at Bristol as we celebrate Kyle, the incredible legacy he left behind, and the love he had for racing that will always be a part of our family."

Busch was one of the best to ever race at the Bristol half-mile, winning nine Cup races there (including his final JGR win on the Bristol Dirt track), nine NASCAR O'Reilly races, and five Truck wins there.

He is also the only driver in NASCAR history to sweep a triple-header weekend, doing it twice and both of these unprecedented feats took place at Bristol.

Busch tragically died at 41 years old just before the Coca-Cola 600 weekend in May, and since then, has been an outpouring of tributes honoring the two-time Cup champion and winningest driver across all three national divisions. He earned his 234th and final NASCAR win in a Truck race at Dover, less than a week before his passing.