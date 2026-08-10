RCR set to honor Kyle Busch with paint scheme featuring iconic celebration
The No. 33 car will look quite special this weekend in Richmond
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Jeff Curry / Getty Images
The NASCAR universe is still in mourning after the sudden death of legendary driver Kyle Busch earlier this year.
Busch, just days removed from winning his 69th race in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and days before he was set to compete in Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, died after "severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming associated complications," according to a statement from his family.
Tributes to Busch have poured in from across the sport all summer long, with drivers embracing his signature bow celebration after wins.
This weekend at Richmond, Richard Childress Racing is bringing out a new tribute to Busch, with a paint scheme honoring that same bow on Austin Hill's No. 33. Hill was the driver burdened with the heavy task of stepping into Busch's car after his passing.
In addition to the bow, the look also features Busch's signature, and highlights The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund, he and his wife's charity dedicated to helping couples affected by infertility.
Based on the initial reaction to the look on social media, fans are excited to see this car out on the track.
The remembrances of Busch will continue all year, and far beyond, but this weekend at Richmond should be special.
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