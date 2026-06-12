The many ways Pocono Raceway is honoring Kyle Busch this weekend

Pocono Raceway doesn't have infield grass where they can stencil a black No. 8, but the track is going out of its way to honor fallen NASCAR legend Kyle Busch.

The 41-year-old died unexpectedly on May 21st after a severe case of pneumonia progressed into sepsis. With 234 NASCAR wins, Busch scored more victories across all three national divisions than any other driver in history -- eight of those came at Pocono Raceway.

Busch won Cup races at Pocono in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021 and made 38 Cup starts at the track in his incredible career.

In remembrance of KB, Pocono has added him to the tracks 'Walk of Fame,' which features rocks with the names and car numbers of some of the most iconic drivers in history. Busch's rock sits beside seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson.

The track has put up special signage as well, commemorating Busch's eight victories at Pocono, while also painting 'ROWDY' flanked by two No. 8s on the signage above the entrance to the garage. 'ROWDY' has also been painted along the start/finish line on the frontstretch.

The 100th and final Truck Series victory came at Pocono Raceway in 2023, with Busch himself capturing the team's final checkered flag before KBM was sold to Spire Motorsports.

Kyle's 11-year-old son Brexton returned to racing this weekend with the Legends Car Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and served as the honorary starter for a special tribute lap with his grandfather Tom driving Kyle's No. 51 Legends car.