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Race report
NASCAR Cup Gateway

Kyle Larson wins mad Gateway Cup race after 18 cautions, two red flags, and double overtime

Larson ended a 51-race winless streak at WWT Raceway, leading a 1-2 finish for Hendrick Motorsports

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at WWT Raceway descended into a chaotic contest featuring 18 cautions and two red flags.

For the first time since attempting the 2025 Indy 500/Coke 600 double, Kyle Larson returned to Victory Lane, winning his 33rd career race and his first in 51 starts.

The race featured 18 cautions, a record for both WWT Raceway and the entire 2026 season. There were also two red flags in the final stage, and the race ended in double overtime.

Watch: Larson after breakthrough win: 'We got our swagger back'

"I had a good feeling," said Larson. "I mean, you never know. I felt like this place is so weird. Obviously with the brake rotor failure, strategy, all that.

"Just proud of my team for working so hard, being so patient through all the tough times, the winless streak, all that. Thanks to the fans, my fans, for also being patient with us, letting us get it figured out.

"How about Hendrick Motorsports. Alex Bowman, can't ask for a better teammate than him. Gave me the pushes I needed to get clear. Want to dedicate this win to him, and his dog just passed away a couple days ago."

William Byron, top five, too. Ross Chastain fifth. A lot of Chevys up there. Good day for Chevrolet.

Alex Bowman finished second in a Hendrick Motorsports 1-2, with Joey Logano third, William Byron fourth, and Ross Chastain fifth.

Austin Dillon, Connor Zilisch, Carson Hocevar, Denny Hamlin, and Austin Cindric filled out the remainder of the top ten.

Hamlin continues to lead the championship standings, just 9 points clear of Larson and 18 points ahead of Christopher Bell.

Stage 1

Logano led from the start, and it didn't take long for things to get wild out on the track. Suarez wiggled up the track, squeezing Reddick into the wall and causing the No. 45 to break or bend a toelink.

However, the first caution was a couple of laps later as Herbst spun at the back of the pack.

Things were hyper-aggressive throughout the field, with Stenhouse being the next to go for a single-car spin soon after. On the restart after that, drivers ran out of room in a four-wide battle at the exit of Turn 2. McDowell, Van Gisbergen, and Gragson all crashed, with  Suarez—who is in the Chase—getting pushed into the incident by Ware.

 

Van Gisbergen was also involved in the next incident, spinning on his own with four cautions before the end of Stage 1.

In another frantic restart, Wallace dropped from inside the top 10 to nearly 30th after getting moved up by Chastain and then soon after by Suarez.

Logano went on to win a wild opening stage, followed by Bell, Larson, Blaney, Elliott, Hocevar, Briscoe, Bowman, Gibbs, and Keselowski.

Stage 2

A dozen drivers stayed out, led by Keselowski, Nemechek, Suarez, Byron, and Hamlin. Bell won the race off pit road with a two tire call, followed by Gibbs, Zilisch, Jones. Logano and Larson are the first on four tires.

There were battles all around the track and cars in every lane, but there still wasn't enough room for two Toyotas as a frustrated Gibbs sent Jones spinning.

After that, Herbst spun again after contact from Van Gisbergen, collecting Allmendinger. They were checking up for a situation ahead of them, triggering the wreck.

Almost the entire field pitted, but Chastain stayed out with Jones and Preece. Meanwhile, Hamlin won the race off the pit lane with a two-tire call.

Chastain led some laps before being passed by Larson, and then did an impressive job fending off Keselowski for quite a while in the battle for second. Ultimately, Logano passed them both.

Ware had to pit under green as his window net came loose, which triggered a black flag.

Chastain made it to 11 laps to go in the stage, and moments later, the caution flew for a big crash for Zane Smith. Chastain was mere seconds away from cycling into the lead, but had just gotten lapped, so instead had to rejoin at the tailend of the field.

Larson won the stage under caution, followed by Logano, Keselowski, Blaney, Berry, Hamlin, Preece, Reddick, Briscoe, and Wallace.

 

Stage 3

Logano won the race off pit road, but on the restart, Wallace and Briscoe made contact, sending both around and collecting a third Chase driver in Byron.

In the next run, Blaney suffered a dramatic brake failure down the frontstretch while running sixth, becoming the first Chase driver to fall out of the race.

Larson and Berry stayed out, while Keselowski and Logano led those who decided to pit. It was a wild restart, with Berry and Larson making contact, leading to a three-wide, full-contact battle with Hamlin. Keselowski ended up taking the lead after a brief scuffle, making side-to-side contact with Berry in the process.

Chastain then triggered the next yellow as he spun down the frontstretch, keeping it out of the wall. Larson and Berry chose to pit with a few others, and there was a brief fire at the back of Herbst's car.

Logano took the lead on that restart, and while Keselowski and Hocevar got side-by-side, they kept it clean.

Gragson was the next to suffer a brake failure, breaking the season-high for cautions at any track this year with 13, and more carnage to follow.

Keselowski, Gibbs, Preece, Van Gisbergen, and Chastain stayed out, while Logano led the race off pit road. Hocevar also had to make an extra pit stop due to a loose wheel.

Chastain made a bold four-wide pass on the restart to take second, but Logano eventually moved by and began his pursuit of Keselowski.

However, a lot of Chase drivers were about to find trouble. Elliott lost his brakes at the entry of Turn 1, wrecking himself and Briscoe.

 

After that, Wallace, Berry, Reddick, and Bell all crashed in a wild incident at the exit of Turn 2. Reddick even got airborne for a moment. 

The next wreck was fairly big as well, as Gibbs, Allmendinger, Suarez, and T. Dillon wrecked at the exit of Turn 2 on the restart.

 

NASCAR red-flagged the race, with Larson leading the way with a bit fresher tires. The race resumed with seven laps to go, and Larson looked set to end his winless streak, only for Buescher to crash with a brake failure and push the race into overtime. 

Along with the 17th caution, that wreck also triggered the second red flag stoppage of the race.

On an overtime restart, Larson asked team-mate Byron not to push Logano on the overtime restart, and Byron obliged. That allowed Bowman to move up into second, as Van Gisbergen spun from inside the top ten. 

In double overtime, Larson again maintained the lead, and what was left of the field managed to keep it clean for two more laps of racing. Larson took the checkered flag, about three tenths clear of Bowman.

Watch: Larson wins wild overtime thriller at Gateway

RACE

All Stats
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement
1 United States K. Larson Hendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 247

3:47'23.278

7 63
2 United States A. Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 247

+0.333

3:47'23.611

0.333 8 38
3 United States J. Logano Team Penske 22 Ford 247

+0.518

3:47'23.796

0.185 8 45
4 United States W. Byron Hendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 247

+1.038

3:47'24.316

0.520 12 33
5 United States R. Chastain TrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 247

+1.214

3:47'24.492

0.176 9 32
6 United States A. Dillon Richard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 247

+1.362

3:47'24.640

0.148 9 31
7
C. Zilisch TrackHouse Racing
88 Chevrolet 247

+1.641

3:47'24.919

0.279 10 30
8 United States C. Hocevar Spire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 247

+1.675

3:47'24.953

0.034 10 34
9 United States D. Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 247

+2.271

3:47'25.549

0.596 8 28
10 United States A. Cindric Team Penske 2 Ford 247

+2.275

3:47'25.553

0.004 8 27
11 United States C. Custer Haas Factory Team 41 Chevrolet 247

+2.933

3:47'26.211

0.658 9 26
12 United States B. Keselowski RFK Racing 6 Ford 247

+2.953

3:47'26.231

0.020 7 26
13 United States E. Jones Legacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 247

+3.022

3:47'26.300

0.069 11 24
14 United States B. Wallace 23XI Racing 23 Toyota 247

+3.080

3:47'26.358

0.058 14 23
15 United States J. Nemechek Legacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 247

+3.328

3:47'26.606

0.248 9 22
16 United States A. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 247

+3.386

3:47'26.664

0.058 14 21
17 United States R. Preece RFK Racing 60 Ford 247

+3.393

3:47'26.671

0.007 9 20
18 United States T. Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing 54 Toyota 247

+3.414

3:47'26.692

0.021 9 21
19 United States C. Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 247

+3.621

3:47'26.899

0.207 10 27
20 United States M. McDowell Spire Motorsports 71 Chevrolet 247

+3.769

3:47'27.047

0.148 17 17
21 United States A. Hill Richard Childress Racing 33 Chevrolet 247

+3.975

3:47'27.253

0.206 11
22 United States C. Ware Rick Ware Racing 51 Chevrolet 247

+4.194

3:47'27.472

0.219 15 15
23 New Zealand S. van Gisbergen TrackHouse Racing 97 Chevrolet 247

+4.388

3:47'27.666

0.194 12 14
24 United States T. Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 34 Ford 247

+4.519

3:47'27.797

0.131 17 13
25 United States T. Reddick 23XI Racing 45 Toyota 247

+5.362

3:47'28.640

0.843 16 12
26 United States R. Stenhouse Jr Hyak Motorsports 47 Chevrolet 247

+13.625

3:47'36.903

8.263 11 11
27 United States C. Buescher RFK Racing 17 Ford 237

+10 Laps

3:34'48.651

10 Laps 10 10 Accident
28
J. Berry Wood Brothers Racing
21 Ford 231

+16 Laps

3:47'32.153

6 Laps 9 9
29 Mexico D. Suarez Spire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 229

+18 Laps

3:25'26.155

2 Laps 12 8 Accident
30 United States T. Dillon Kaulig Racing 10 Chevrolet 227

+20 Laps

3:23'16.681

2 Laps 12 7 Accident
31 United States C. Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 214

+33 Laps

3:06'45.404

13 Laps 8 12 Accident
32 United States C. Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 213

+34 Laps

3:05'30.072

1 Lap 8 9 Accident
33 United States N. Gragson Front Row Motorsports 4 Ford 198

+49 Laps

2:51'29.405

15 Laps 12 4 Accident
34 United States R. Herbst 23XI Racing 35 Toyota 176

+71 Laps

2:35'02.145

22 Laps 13 3 Accident
35 United States R. Blaney Team Penske 12 Ford 154

+93 Laps

2:11'37.043

22 Laps 6 9 Accident
36 United States Z. Smith Front Row Motorsports 38 Ford 129

+118 Laps

1:44'18.391

25 Laps 5 1 Accident
View full results

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