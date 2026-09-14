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NASCAR Cup Gateway

Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Gateway

The Chase continues with a wild race at WWT Raceway, but Denny Hamlin is still holding on to the points lead by a threat

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet; Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford; Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet; Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford; Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Photo by: Amy Kontras via Getty Images

After a dizzying NASCAR Cup race at WWT Raceway with a track record 18 cautions, Denny Hamlin still holds onto the championship lead, but he's just nine points ahead.

Kyle Larson was the biggest mover, jumping five positions after earning his first victory in 51 races, now right behind Hamlin in the battle for the lead. Southern 500 winner Christopher Bell is now 18 points back in third

The biggest loser in the points battle was Chase Briscoe and Daniel Suarez, both dropping three positions each from fifth to eighth and 13th to 16th (last) in the Chase standings.

In the battle to be the best of the rest, Shane van Gisbergen still holds 17th, but both Brad Keselowski and Ross Chastain made gains on him with strong runs at Gateway.

The NASCAR Cup Series now heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for a 500-lap showdown.

Read Also:

2026 NASCAR Cup points after Gateway (Race 28 of 36)

Pos. Driver Points

Positions gained or lost
Denny Hamlin 2168 --
2 Kyle Larson 2159 +5
3 Christopher Bell 2150 -1
4 Ryan Blaney 2135 -1
5 Tyler Reddick 2126 -1
6 Ty Gibbs 2117 --
7 Joey Logano 2117 +1
8 Chase Briscoe 2109 -3
9 Carson Hocevar 2080 +3
10 Bubba Wallace 2078 --
11 Chase Elliott 2075 -2
12 Austin Cindric 2060 +2
13 Chris Buescher 2057 -2
14 Ryan Preece 2055 +1
15 William Byron 2054 +1
16 Daniel Suarez 2049 -3
CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE
17 Shane van Gisbergen 630 --
18 Brad Keselowski 591 --
19 Ross Chastain 560 +1
20 Michael McDowell 554 -1
21 Erik Jones 544 --
22 Todd Gilliland 502 --
23 AJ Allmendinger 499 --
24 Austin Dillon 474 +2
25 Zane Smith 468 -1
26 Josh Berry 463 -1
27 Alex Bowman 454 +2
28 John Hunter Nemechek 453 --
29 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 443 -2
30 Riley Herbst 412 --
31 Cole Custer 359 +1
32 Noah Gragson 355 -1
33 Ty Dillon 323 --
34 Connor Zilisch 304 --
35 Cody Ware 217 --
36 Casey Mears 13 --
37 Kevin Magnussen 11 --
38 Jimmie Johnson 9 --
39 Katherine Legge 8 --
40 BJ McLeod 4 --

Note: Kyle Busch scored 217 points before his tragic passing, and we have followed NASCAR's decision to no longer classify Busch in the weekly driver standings.

Watch: Race Rewind: Larson outlasts chaos for breakthrough win

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