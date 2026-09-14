Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Gateway

After a dizzying NASCAR Cup race at WWT Raceway with a track record 18 cautions, Denny Hamlin still holds onto the championship lead, but he's just nine points ahead.

Kyle Larson was the biggest mover, jumping five positions after earning his first victory in 51 races, now right behind Hamlin in the battle for the lead. Southern 500 winner Christopher Bell is now 18 points back in third

The biggest loser in the points battle was Chase Briscoe and Daniel Suarez, both dropping three positions each from fifth to eighth and 13th to 16th (last) in the Chase standings.

In the battle to be the best of the rest, Shane van Gisbergen still holds 17th, but both Brad Keselowski and Ross Chastain made gains on him with strong runs at Gateway.

The NASCAR Cup Series now heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for a 500-lap showdown.

2026 NASCAR Cup points after Gateway (Race 28 of 36)

Note: Kyle Busch scored 217 points before his tragic passing, and we have followed NASCAR's decision to no longer classify Busch in the weekly driver standings.

Watch: Race Rewind: Larson outlasts chaos for breakthrough win