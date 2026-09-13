Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup at Gateway
Sunday's race at WWT Raceway was one for the record books: cautions, crashes, and carnage
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
Kyle Larson ended a 51-race winless streak Sunday at WWT Raceway (Gateway), collecting his 33rd career victory. However, the race will be remembered for an absurd number of cautions and non-stop chaos throughout.
The race featured 18 cautions, a record for both the entire history of racing at Gateway and the 2026 season. The race was also slowed by two red flags in the final stage, ending in double overtime. A total of 87 of 247 laps were run under caution.
Officially, nine cars recorded DNFs, including five Chase drivers.
Five different drivers led the race with a total of eleven lead changes. Joey Logano led the most laps at 96, followed by race winner Larson at 80, Brad Keselowski at 55, Ross Chastain at 15, and Josh Berry at 1.
2026 NASCAR Cup WWT Raceway race results
|cla
|#
|driver
|manufacturer
|laps
|time
|gap
|int
|pits
|laps led
|retirement
|pts
|best time
|best lap
|1
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|247
|3:47'23.278
|7
|80
|63
|33.424
|236
|2
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|247
|3:47'23.611
|0.333
|0.333
|8
|38
|33.530
|237
|3
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|247
|3:47'23.796
|0.518
|0.185
|8
|96
|45
|33.286
|2
|4
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|247
|3:47'24.316
|1.038
|0.520
|12
|33
|33.551
|236
|5
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|247
|3:47'24.492
|1.214
|0.176
|9
|15
|32
|33.538
|71
|6
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|247
|3:47'24.640
|1.362
|0.148
|9
|31
|33.801
|236
|7
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Chevrolet
|247
|3:47'24.919
|1.641
|0.279
|10
|30
|33.896
|247
|8
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Chevrolet
|247
|3:47'24.953
|1.675
|0.034
|10
|34
|33.510
|3
|9
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|247
|3:47'25.549
|2.271
|0.596
|8
|28
|33.671
|150
|10
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|247
|3:47'25.553
|2.275
|0.004
|8
|27
|33.825
|3
|11
|41
|Cole Custer
|Chevrolet
|247
|3:47'26.211
|2.933
|0.658
|9
|26
|34.181
|72
|12
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|247
|3:47'26.231
|2.953
|0.020
|7
|55
|26
|33.478
|150
|13
|43
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|247
|3:47'26.300
|3.022
|0.069
|11
|24
|33.990
|72
|14
|23
|Darrell Wallace Jr
|Toyota
|247
|3:47'26.358
|3.080
|0.058
|14
|23
|33.731
|5
|15
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Toyota
|247
|3:47'26.606
|3.328
|0.248
|9
|22
|33.898
|62
|16
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|247
|3:47'26.664
|3.386
|0.058
|14
|21
|34.080
|5
|17
|60
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|247
|3:47'26.671
|3.393
|0.007
|9
|20
|33.641
|150
|18
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|247
|3:47'26.692
|3.414
|0.021
|9
|21
|33.607
|3
|19
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|247
|3:47'26.899
|3.621
|0.207
|10
|27
|33.294
|3
|20
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Chevrolet
|247
|3:47'27.047
|3.769
|0.148
|17
|17
|34.090
|247
|21
|33
|Austin Hill
|Chevrolet
|247
|3:47'27.253
|3.975
|0.206
|11
|34.154
|152
|22
|51
|Cody Ware
|Chevrolet
|247
|3:47'27.472
|4.194
|0.219
|15
|15
|34.338
|247
|23
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chevrolet
|247
|3:47'27.666
|4.388
|0.194
|12
|14
|33.910
|236
|24
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|247
|3:47'27.797
|4.519
|0.131
|17
|13
|34.202
|37
|25
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|247
|3:47'28.640
|5.362
|0.843
|16
|12
|33.895
|149
|26
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|Chevrolet
|247
|3:47'36.903
|13.625
|8.263
|11
|11
|34.169
|38
|27
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|237
|3:34'48.651
|10 Laps
|10 Laps
|10
|Accident
|10
|34.123
|35
|28
|21
|Josh Berry
|Ford
|231
|3:47'32.153
|16 Laps
|6 Laps
|9
|1
|9
|33.721
|150
|29
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|229
|3:25'26.155
|18 Laps
|2 Laps
|12
|Accident
|8
|33.822
|5
|30
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|227
|3:23'16.681
|20 Laps
|2 Laps
|12
|Accident
|7
|34.113
|36
|31
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|214
|3:06'45.404
|33 Laps
|13 Laps
|8
|Accident
|12
|33.654
|5
|32
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Toyota
|213
|3:05'30.072
|34 Laps
|1 Lap
|8
|Accident
|9
|33.572
|4
|33
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Ford
|198
|2:51'29.405
|49 Laps
|15 Laps
|12
|Accident
|4
|34.090
|32
|34
|35
|Riley Herbst
|Toyota
|176
|2:35'02.145
|71 Laps
|22 Laps
|13
|Accident
|3
|34.337
|2
|35
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|154
|2:11'37.043
|93 Laps
|22 Laps
|6
|Accident
|9
|33.405
|12
|36
|38
|Zane Smith
|Ford
|129
|1:44'18.391
|118 Laps
|25 Laps
|5
|Accident
|1
|33.850
|3
Watch: Larson wins wild overtime thriller at Gateway
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Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup at Gateway
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