Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup at Gateway

Kyle Larson ended a 51-race winless streak Sunday at WWT Raceway (Gateway), collecting his 33rd career victory. However, the race will be remembered for an absurd number of cautions and non-stop chaos throughout.

The race featured 18 cautions, a record for both the entire history of racing at Gateway and the 2026 season. The race was also slowed by two red flags in the final stage, ending in double overtime. A total of 87 of 247 laps were run under caution.

Officially, nine cars recorded DNFs, including five Chase drivers.

Five different drivers led the race with a total of eleven lead changes. Joey Logano led the most laps at 96, followed by race winner Larson at 80, Brad Keselowski at 55, Ross Chastain at 15, and Josh Berry at 1.

2026 NASCAR Cup WWT Raceway race results

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap int pits laps led retirement pts best time best lap 1 5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 247 3:47'23.278 7 80 63 33.424 236 2 48 Alex Bowman Chevrolet 247 3:47'23.611 0.333 0.333 8 38 33.530 237 3 22 Joey Logano Ford 247 3:47'23.796 0.518 0.185 8 96 45 33.286 2 4 24 William Byron Chevrolet 247 3:47'24.316 1.038 0.520 12 33 33.551 236 5 1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 247 3:47'24.492 1.214 0.176 9 15 32 33.538 71 6 3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 247 3:47'24.640 1.362 0.148 9 31 33.801 236 7 88 Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 247 3:47'24.919 1.641 0.279 10 30 33.896 247 8 77 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 247 3:47'24.953 1.675 0.034 10 34 33.510 3 9 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 247 3:47'25.549 2.271 0.596 8 28 33.671 150 10 2 Austin Cindric Ford 247 3:47'25.553 2.275 0.004 8 27 33.825 3 11 41 Cole Custer Chevrolet 247 3:47'26.211 2.933 0.658 9 26 34.181 72 12 6 Brad Keselowski Ford 247 3:47'26.231 2.953 0.020 7 55 26 33.478 150 13 43 Erik Jones Toyota 247 3:47'26.300 3.022 0.069 11 24 33.990 72 14 23 Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 247 3:47'26.358 3.080 0.058 14 23 33.731 5 15 42 John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 247 3:47'26.606 3.328 0.248 9 22 33.898 62 16 16 AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 247 3:47'26.664 3.386 0.058 14 21 34.080 5 17 60 Ryan Preece Ford 247 3:47'26.671 3.393 0.007 9 20 33.641 150 18 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 247 3:47'26.692 3.414 0.021 9 21 33.607 3 19 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 247 3:47'26.899 3.621 0.207 10 27 33.294 3 20 71 Michael McDowell Chevrolet 247 3:47'27.047 3.769 0.148 17 17 34.090 247 21 33 Austin Hill Chevrolet 247 3:47'27.253 3.975 0.206 11 34.154 152 22 51 Cody Ware Chevrolet 247 3:47'27.472 4.194 0.219 15 15 34.338 247 23 97 Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 247 3:47'27.666 4.388 0.194 12 14 33.910 236 24 34 Todd Gilliland Ford 247 3:47'27.797 4.519 0.131 17 13 34.202 37 25 45 Tyler Reddick Toyota 247 3:47'28.640 5.362 0.843 16 12 33.895 149 26 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 247 3:47'36.903 13.625 8.263 11 11 34.169 38 27 17 Chris Buescher Ford 237 3:34'48.651 10 Laps 10 Laps 10 Accident 10 34.123 35 28 21 Josh Berry Ford 231 3:47'32.153 16 Laps 6 Laps 9 1 9 33.721 150 29 7 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 229 3:25'26.155 18 Laps 2 Laps 12 Accident 8 33.822 5 30 10 Ty Dillon Chevrolet 227 3:23'16.681 20 Laps 2 Laps 12 Accident 7 34.113 36 31 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 214 3:06'45.404 33 Laps 13 Laps 8 Accident 12 33.654 5 32 19 Chase Briscoe Toyota 213 3:05'30.072 34 Laps 1 Lap 8 Accident 9 33.572 4 33 4 Noah Gragson Ford 198 2:51'29.405 49 Laps 15 Laps 12 Accident 4 34.090 32 34 35 Riley Herbst Toyota 176 2:35'02.145 71 Laps 22 Laps 13 Accident 3 34.337 2 35 12 Ryan Blaney Ford 154 2:11'37.043 93 Laps 22 Laps 6 Accident 9 33.405 12 36 38 Zane Smith Ford 129 1:44'18.391 118 Laps 25 Laps 5 Accident 1 33.850 3

Watch: Larson wins wild overtime thriller at Gateway