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Results
NASCAR Cup Gateway

Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup at Gateway

Sunday's race at WWT Raceway was one for the record books: cautions, crashes, and carnage

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Kyle Larson ended a 51-race winless streak Sunday at WWT Raceway (Gateway), collecting his 33rd career victory. However, the race will be remembered for an absurd number of cautions and non-stop chaos throughout.

The race featured 18 cautions, a record for both the entire history of racing at Gateway and the 2026 season. The race was also slowed by two red flags in the final stage, ending in double overtime. A total of 87 of 247 laps were run under caution.

Officially, nine cars recorded DNFs, including five Chase drivers.

Five different drivers led the race with a total of eleven lead changes. Joey Logano led the most laps at 96, followed by race winner Larson at 80, Brad Keselowski at 55, Ross Chastain at 15, and Josh Berry at 1.

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2026 NASCAR Cup WWT Raceway race results

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap int pits laps led retirement pts best time best lap
1 5 USA Kyle Larson Chevrolet 247 3:47'23.278     7 80   63 33.424 236
2 48 USA Alex Bowman Chevrolet 247 3:47'23.611 0.333 0.333 8     38 33.530 237
3 22 USA Joey Logano Ford 247 3:47'23.796 0.518 0.185 8 96   45 33.286 2
4 24 USA William Byron Chevrolet 247 3:47'24.316 1.038 0.520 12     33 33.551 236
5 1 USA Ross Chastain Chevrolet 247 3:47'24.492 1.214 0.176 9 15   32 33.538 71
6 3 USA Austin Dillon Chevrolet 247 3:47'24.640 1.362 0.148 9     31 33.801 236
7 88 USA Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 247 3:47'24.919 1.641 0.279 10     30 33.896 247
8 77 USA Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 247 3:47'24.953 1.675 0.034 10     34 33.510 3
9 11 USA Denny Hamlin Toyota 247 3:47'25.549 2.271 0.596 8     28 33.671 150
10 2 USA Austin Cindric Ford 247 3:47'25.553 2.275 0.004 8     27 33.825 3
11 41 USA Cole Custer Chevrolet 247 3:47'26.211 2.933 0.658 9     26 34.181 72
12 6 USA Brad Keselowski Ford 247 3:47'26.231 2.953 0.020 7 55   26 33.478 150
13 43 USA Erik Jones Toyota 247 3:47'26.300 3.022 0.069 11     24 33.990 72
14 23 USA Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 247 3:47'26.358 3.080 0.058 14     23 33.731 5
15 42 USA John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 247 3:47'26.606 3.328 0.248 9     22 33.898 62
16 16 USA AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 247 3:47'26.664 3.386 0.058 14     21 34.080 5
17 60 USA Ryan Preece Ford 247 3:47'26.671 3.393 0.007 9     20 33.641 150
18 54 USA Ty Gibbs Toyota 247 3:47'26.692 3.414 0.021 9     21 33.607 3
19 20 USA Christopher Bell Toyota 247 3:47'26.899 3.621 0.207 10     27 33.294 3
20 71 USA Michael McDowell Chevrolet 247 3:47'27.047 3.769 0.148 17     17 34.090 247
21 33 USA Austin Hill Chevrolet 247 3:47'27.253 3.975 0.206 11       34.154 152
22 51 USA Cody Ware Chevrolet 247 3:47'27.472 4.194 0.219 15     15 34.338 247
23 97 NZL Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 247 3:47'27.666 4.388 0.194 12     14 33.910 236
24 34 USA Todd Gilliland Ford 247 3:47'27.797 4.519 0.131 17     13 34.202 37
25 45 USA Tyler Reddick Toyota 247 3:47'28.640 5.362 0.843 16     12 33.895 149
26 47 USA Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 247 3:47'36.903 13.625 8.263 11     11 34.169 38
27 17 USA Chris Buescher Ford 237 3:34'48.651 10 Laps 10 Laps 10   Accident 10 34.123 35
28 21 USA Josh Berry Ford 231 3:47'32.153 16 Laps 6 Laps 9 1   9 33.721 150
29 7 MEX Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 229 3:25'26.155 18 Laps 2 Laps 12   Accident 8 33.822 5
30 10 USA Ty Dillon Chevrolet 227 3:23'16.681 20 Laps 2 Laps 12   Accident 7 34.113 36
31 9 USA Chase Elliott Chevrolet 214 3:06'45.404 33 Laps 13 Laps 8   Accident 12 33.654 5
32 19 USA Chase Briscoe Toyota 213 3:05'30.072 34 Laps 1 Lap 8   Accident 9 33.572 4
33 4 USA Noah Gragson Ford 198 2:51'29.405 49 Laps 15 Laps 12   Accident 4 34.090 32
34 35 USA Riley Herbst Toyota 176 2:35'02.145 71 Laps 22 Laps 13   Accident 3 34.337 2
35 12 USA Ryan Blaney Ford 154 2:11'37.043 93 Laps 22 Laps 6   Accident 9 33.405 12
36 38 USA Zane Smith Ford 129 1:44'18.391 118 Laps 25 Laps 5   Accident 1 33.850 3

Watch: Larson wins wild overtime thriller at Gateway

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